TRAINING FOR NEW CASA VOLUNTEERS STARTING SOON

Since 1988, Wood County CASA/GAL volunteers have advocated on behalf of children who have experienced abuse, neglect, or dependency by gathering information about them for the Juvenile Court. These volunteers serve a crucial role in keeping the court informed on the children’s well-being, placement, and needed services.

The Wood County CASA/GAL Program is accepting applications for the next pre-service training class for new CASA/GAL volunteers, which will start on May 8. Interested persons will complete an interview, a background check, 30 hours of pre-service training, and 3 hours of court observation before being eligible to take the Oath from Wood County Juvenile Court Judge David E. Woessner.

In reference to the importance of CASA/GAL volunteers, Judge Woessner noted: “Our Wood County CASA/GAL program provides a unique opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of children. I would encourage all those who would like a challenging and rewarding volunteer experience to consider becoming a Wood County CASA/GAL.”

The Wood County CASA/GAL Program currently has 28 volunteers serving 55 children and youth. Additional CASA volunteers are needed so that every child who has experienced abuse or neglect in Wood County has an advocate.

Individuals interested in volunteering with the Wood County CASA/GAL program or with the Citizen’s Review Board may contact Kristen Leverton, Program Director, or a Volunteer Coordinator at 419-352-3554, email [email protected], or visit www.woodcountycasa.org.