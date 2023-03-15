Transportation Improvement Program – Public Comment Period

Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG) is accepting public review and comment on the 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for Lucas and Wood counties in Ohio. The fiscal year 2024-2027 TIP will include approximately $500 million in total project costs. Comments will be accepted through April 10.

Documents related to the TIP are available at https://tmacog.org/transportation/regional-transportation-improvement-plan. This page includes three links: the full TIP document, an interactive map showing all the projects where anyone may leave comments about specific projects or locations, and a link to a comment form.

TMACOG will respond to comments if contact information is provided. Public input and comments may be provided by email to [email protected], by mail to TMACOG, PO Box 9508, Toledo, OH 43698-9508, or by leaving a voice message at 419.241.9155, ext. 1115.

Two public meetings will offer the opportunity to provide in-person comment on the proposed 2024-2027 TIP. Meetings are scheduled from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 2 office in Bowling Green (317 E. Poe Road) and from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at TMACOG, (300 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Suite 300, Toledo).

If you require accommodations to fully participate in this event, contact Jennifer Allen: [email protected] or 419-241-9155 ext. 1107.