Traveling Watercolor Exhibit at MCPA

Findlay, OH, February 28, 2022 –Works of the Ohio Watercolor Society return to the Fisher/Wall Art Gallery at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts with The Ohio Watercolor Society’s 2021 Traveling Exhibit.

The 32 paintings, now on display in MCPA’s Fisher/Wall Art Gallery through March 31, is a select collection of paintings from the larger 44th Annual Ohio Watercolor Society Juried Exhibition that took place in the fall of 2021.

The Ohio Watercolor Society (OWS), founded in 1979, strives to advance watercolor as a painting medium and to foster the appreciation of watercolor by artists and the public. The OWS competitive juried exhibition showcases the talent and diversity of artists who live in Ohio or are members of Ohio arts organizations and work in water soluble mediums such as watercolor, acrylic, casein gouache and egg tempura. Winning artists receive cash and prizes making this a prestigious and sought out juried event. The exhibition was juried by Keiko Tenabe (AWS, NWS, AIS, LPAPA).

The Fisher/Wall Art Gallery is located on the top floor inside the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts at 200 W. Main Cross St. in downtown Findlay across from the Post Office. Gallery hours are weekdays from 11AM–4PM. MCPA encourages visitors to verify gallery hours due to events and activities that may temporarily prevent gallery access by calling the Box Office at 419.423.2787 ext. 100.

Learn more about the Fisher/Wall Art Gallery and the Ohio Watercolor Society at MCPA.org/Gallery.