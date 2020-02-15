The tree seedling sale provides landowners the opportunity to purchase seedlings to plant in their landscape, create windbreaks, and maintain woodlots. Nearly all 88 SWCDs in Ohio offer tree seedling sales with varying species. The sales are open to the public and all are welcome to purchase from any of them. If you are looking for a specific species, be sure to look at the other local SWCD websites.



The Wood SWCD 2020 tree seedling sale ends Friday, February 28. Conifers offered are American Arborvitae, Colorado Blue Spruce, Norway Spruce, and Bald Cypress. Hardwoods include Red Maple, Shagbark Hickory, Swamp White Oak, and Tulip Poplar; Wildflower shrubs include Black Chokeberry, Butterfly Bush, and Redbud. Each seedling packet is $12 with 10 seedlings per packet.



Tree order pick up is Thursday, April 16 10:00 AM—6:00 PM at the Exhibition/Champion Barn located in the northeast area of the Wood County Fairgrounds. For your convenience when picking up trees, enter the building from the north and drive through into the building. From there, the staff will have your order for to put in your vehicle.