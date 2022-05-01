Tree Toledo Tree Seedling Give-Away

Saturday, May 7, 2022, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, May 8, 2-4 p.m.

Ohlman’s Farm Market, 3901 Hill Avenue, Toledo

Help Save our Planet: Plant a Tree!



Tree Toledo, now in its 8th year of operation to mitigate climate change by encouraging tree planting, will be giving away tree seedlings from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 and 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 8 at Ohlman’s Farm Market, 3901 Hill Avenue, Toledo.



Featured species for this distribution include Red, White, and Pin Oak; Sugar and Red Maple; Sycamore; Hybrid Poplar; Bald Cypress; White Pine; and Buckeye. There will be a limit of 3 trees per household, with some flexibility for special circumstances.



This is Tree Toledo’s first public distribution for 2022. In the first seven years of the effort, Tree Toledo volunteers have seen to the planting of 196,065 seedlings.



The adjacent Ohlman’s Market will also be open from 10 to 6 offering for sale a beautiful selection of Mother’s Day flowers, hanging baskets, vegetable plants, perennials, and roses. There will also be discount coupons available for use at the Market after Mother’s Day and throughout the month of May.



Tree Toledo is a ministry of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.