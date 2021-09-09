TRILOGY HEALTH SERVICES RESPONDS TO WORKER SHORTAGE IN NB AREA

TRILOGY HEALTH SERVICES RESPONDS TO WORKER SHORTAGE

WITH PROGRESSIVE COMPENSATION PACKAGE, QUARTERLY WAGE INCREASES

AND GENEROUS TUITION REIMBURSEMENT

Jobs Available in North Baltimore Area;

Recently Named a Glassdoor Best Place to Work for the Third Year in a Row

LOUISVILLE, KY. (September 7, 2021) — Trilogy Health Services, a provider of senior living services with a local location at Briar Hill Health Campus and a total of 32 across Ohio, is responding to the current worker shortage with an $8 million investment. The investment is designed to attract workers to build upon an already stellar reputation among current employees.

Like many other communities in the U.S., local markets like Toledo are facing a shortage of workers in numerous industries. At the same time experiencing a tight job market with a 5.8 percent unemployment rate, according to numbers released for the month of May 2021 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Already lauded by its own employees for creating a positive and supportive work environment, Trilogy is taking steps to further enhance the employee experience:

Progressive compensation packages that rank above the industry average

Automatic quarterly wage increases

College tuition reimbursement program

Generous overall benefits package

Scheduling flexibility

Attractive caregiver/resident ratios

Top rated apprenticeship tracks and continuous training programs

“Trilogy Health Services has always gone the extra mile for our employees,” said Leigh Ann Barney, President and CEO of Trilogy. “They are the lifeblood of our organization, and the ones who connect on a daily basis with our residents. We rely on them to represent us and we fiercely believe they should be compensated well for it. We truly believe that by investing in our employees, we are investing in Trilogy because they are Trilogy.”

Trilogy has open positions at several campuses in the area, including Briar Hill Health Campus, Genoa Retirement Village, The Heritage and The Lakes of Monclova Health Campus. Interested applicants can visit Trilogyjobs.com for more information or text HERO to 39522. Trilogy offers opportunities in clinical services, dining services, hospitality, and more.

The regional senior living provider was recently honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, and recognized among the Best Places to Work in 2021. In pursuit of becoming the best healthcare company in the Midwest, Trilogy has taken steps to ensure that the number of available workers does not impact the quality of care they provide.

“It’s so rewarding to witness positive feedback from our team members and staff,” said Barbara Revelette, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Trilogy. “With the rapidly growing aging population, we need to be staffed for continued growth and that’s why we are making this substantial investment in our people.”

Trilogy Health Services communities offer a full range of personalized senior living services, from independent and assisted living to skilled nursing and rehabilitative services in over 110 senior living communities throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.