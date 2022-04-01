Troop 315 April ’22 Newsletter

Troop 315 April Newsletter

I would first, like to say a big thank you to my leaders who led the scouts out for Camp Alaska, last weekend. I was unable to attend and Frank, Joe, Tim and Alex all show how our troop comes together . North Baltimore , scouting program has surpassed all nearby troops in regards to membership, outdoor program, fundraising and retention. I am honored to be part of our local troop as Scoutmaster. The saying goes ” It takes a village”; is put to the test and the end product is a troop with 27 youth members and 11 adult leaders to deliver.

Spring and summer are here and preparations for a great camping year is sizing up. I recently sent out account information for each scout to use for all the events. Please look those numbers over to decide which activities were participating in.

Eagle Update

Jesse has been approved to begin his project for the village, stay tuned for the big reveal on this scouts project

Josh F, & Isaiah are rank of Life and can begin the process. Mr. Bateson has already begin working with them.

April 2

Mr. Bateson will continue Emergency Preparedness merit badge at the meeting. This is an Eagle required merit badge and a Mock Crash is scheduled in May , which we will attend.

April 9

Henry Ford Museum trip. Cost $10.00. We will leave the scout house at 9:00am. Class B T-shirt recommended. Pack a sack lunch. We will tour the Museum of Innovation inside this time. If families would like to come along, the price is the same for adults and youth alike. We will need drivers for this event. Following the trip we will stop at Pizza Hut in Bowling Green for Supper . We will return around 7:30pm at the scout house. No meeting that Sunday

April 17

No Meeting Easter

April 20

Summer Camp fees turn Deadline

Summer Camp June 19-25 . Early bird pricing before $321.00 if paid by April 20th. I do need a count of who is going to set up our payment to them. The early bird pricing includes a camp hat.

The leaders guide includes all parent info and merit badge options. Farther back is also a BSA physical , which is required annually. Link:: 2020 BSA Medical Forms ABC.pdf .

April 24

Merit Badge Sign up. I will have advancement reports for all scouts on this meeting day. Scouts will select up to 5 merit badges for camp .

Save the Dates

May 20 Mock Crash

May 20-22 Armed Forces Camp

May 31 Memorial Day Parade

June 15 Monsoon Lagoon

June 19-25 Summer Camp

July 3 & 10 Troop Elections

July 16 Mansfield Reformatory day trip

July 25 Family picnic and Awards

July 30 Goold Ole Summertime Food Fundraiser

August 11-13 White Water Rafting

Committee members

Charter Rep Dennis Miller

Unit Commissioner John Bailey

Mike Julien Committee Chair

Frank Boes Parent coordinator

Tiffany Bowling Treasurer

Larry Bateson Eagle Coach

Tammy Trout- committee member

Joe White, Tim Brown, William Trout – Assistant Scout leaders

Shawn Benjamin Scoutmaster

Quote from Lord Baden Powell

“We must change boys from a ‘what can I get’ to a ‘what can I give’ attitude.”