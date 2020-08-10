Troop 315 August Newsletter

Boy Scout news from Scoutmaster Shawn Benjamin:

Thorn ,Rose, Bud

Thorn – Scouts and leaders who participated in the Sea Base trip were given an opportunity to talk about ; What was challenging?, What was awesome? and what was something they could gain from a high adventure trip such as sea base? It became clear that all of us were unprepared for an adventure such as this. To the scouts, It challenged mental and physical ability; some , including me, questioned what we had joined up to do. We rowed for hours to an island, We tossed around in the Atlantic ocean swallowing salt water at every wave; Heat and bugs were the environment we sent our nights on an island similar to the Survivor TV shows . Sun burn, bug bites, fatigue and complaining from the peanut gallery steered my thinking for the first part of this adventure. I honestly felt as if I put myself in a situation beyond my abilities. Did I mention , We sank our war canoe in the Atlantic and had to be rescued





Rose – “It’s your adventure.” was the motto from the Sea Base Staff. We were accompanied out to the island with one Staff for each crew who defined what our purpose was out there and to assist in challenging situations. Youth and adults were split into 2 crews and the hardest thing was to let the youth scouts struggle with tasks such as cooking and learning about life on the island. Growth and satisfaction came with small milestones. Catching fish in the Atlantic, snorkeling above coral reefs. Even seeing scouts band together as a crew to help one another, be it pulling yourself onto or into boats and docks with no steps, working with a buddy when kayaking through the mangroves. Frowns became smiles as a sense of accomplishment was realized by all. A sense of . I did it really made me realize the “Rose” and scouts also understood what this High Adventure trip was really about.

Bud – What are the takeaways? I listened to each scout as they laid it all out there in our discussion afterwards. To them. They felt so accomplished. They banded together and pulled each other along. I don’t believe we ever had done a camp like this. Perhaps the meaning of their experience will help them realize what scouting truly is. I hope this bud blossoms into the rose for each scout.

To hear about all the things we did at Sea Base. It’s best you ask someone who went. The stories are best told with the thrills and emotion that can come from one who lived it. For most of us. Pane ride, Crocodiles, ocean and Key West were all a a new experience. Now we have to wait 14 days til we can interact with each other. This trip will live in our memories for a lifetime.

20 Mile Hike.

I received a text from Joe telling me all who participated in the hike completed it. Wow 22 miles. Congrats to all those scouts who did it. So… Me being 1500 miles away. How was the hike? Was it hard? Were you tired? Did it take all your mind and soul to complete. Time sent me a pic of the patch you all earned from the Hancock County Park District and will handed out at the awards picnic later in August.

This hike hits so many of your requirements in your handbook as well as completes hiking and backpacking badges. I hope you all stayed hydrated . To all my younger scouts; Hikes and scout craft challanges help you in a traditional set of scouting principles. Baden Powell used these activities to train his young me back in the 1800’s to help them later as soldiers. Nature , wildlife , and outdoor skill proved to be very important when he trained his troops. He felt that learning these skills as a boy would give young me the advantages needed to become skilled military . In today’s world. We’re just happy to get them away from the video games .

No Meeting til August 16

Reminder to all that due to 16 scouts and leaders going to Florida. We will quarantine and not have meetings til August 16. When we get together again. Mask are required and we’ll try to have meetings outdoors. Also we will finalize all achievements and ranks so I have all the right info for our Awards Picnic on August 23.

Free scout sponsored movie

Cub scout Pack 372 will be sponsoring SCOOB at the Virginia Theater at 1pm August 16. Free admission to all. The invite goes out to both Troop and Pack and will be open to the public so bring your families. Finish off the day at the part with our awards picnic.

August 23 Family picnic

Potluck style and bring table service and one hot or cold dish . We will be at the park for our summer court of honor. Scouts will recieve rank / office and merit badges as well as camp patches. We will meet at 5pm at shelter house 3.

New Leadership

We have a new Senior Patrol Leader. Jesse Vanlerberg was voted in after summer camp and will take office this month. Jess has told us he wants to really utilize the patrols and have each work as a unit within the troop. He will begin his leadership with a Patrol Leaders Committee meeting to plan our our program this year. His ASPL is Zack Trout.

Scout fees increasing

This is the part I hate the most. National has, once again decided to raise membership fees. $66.00 per youth and $43.00 per adult leader. Our charter for each year has increased to $75.00 and here’s the craziest part. If your new to scouting, They’ve added a joining fee of $25.00 just to join. These fees will go into effect December 31 2020 for the next Colander year. I’ve said this before. This program means alot to me and our kids enjoy what we as a group can offer. I don’t want to lose a single scout due to cost so please come to me if you need help so we can see what options are offered by Council or within .

Fundraiser.

As most of you may know, All our fundraiser for this summer and fall have canceled, Festivals and soccer tournament are not having events this year. Budgeting out the year based on this will be a challange however, with the pandemic and no council events. Smaller troop planned events may be what we go for. Cabin rentals at Camp Berry and tent camping can all keep us in good shape financially to endure the storm. Our SPL will work with adult leadership to discuss what the troop wants and within budget. We still plan on selling Meat sticks and wreaths so were not completely without income. On average . Patches and ranks cost the troop $600 to $700 per year and we are in good shape for the force able future

Quote from Lord Baden Powell