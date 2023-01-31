Troop 315 February 2023 Newsletter

Troop 315 February Newsletter

From Shawn Benjamin, Scout Master

Nerd Nights

Thanks to Billy and the other volunteers for making this event a success. I see that due to illness, some of the weekends have been cancelled, Billy has been filling me in on numbers and activities happening. We are happy to have such great leaders willing to keep our troop exciting and full of great opportunities. While on topic. Frank is in charge of the Mohican trip planned for this August. It will include camping and hiking along with different places to experience southern Ohio beauty and sights. Families are welcome to come to this camp.

All of the adults in our troop deserve a huge thank you for what you do .

Mike Julien- Committee Chair

Dennis Miller – Charter Organization Rep

John Bailey – Unit Commissioner

Larry Bateson – Eagle Coach / Committee

Tahsa Krebs – Treasurer

Tammy Trout -Committee

Billy Trout – Committee

Tim Brown Committee

Frank Boes- Parent coordinator

Joe White Assistant Scoutmaster

and me (Shawn)



If you noticed Tasha will be taking Tifanny Bowling’s position since Conner has aged out. Also. Tim and Billy are moving to committee which has a very important role keeping the spirit of our troop alive for future scouts.



Winter weekend at Miakonda Feb 3-5

We Leave at 6pm from scouthouse. We will be in a cabin however the days activities will keep us outdoors on Saturday. This email was sent by our District

The Gathering of Wood Dist. Troops is FAST approaching for the Annual winter adventure at Historic Camp Miakonda Feb 3-4-5 2023. Hopefully the snow will stick around. However, The Temperatures will be in the TEENS.

So Please make sure your Scouts & Adults are properly dressed to be outside during the day on Saturday.

We are in need of Adults Volunteers to help run the stations.

Event 1. Sparks Galore. (John Bailey Head Judge) need 2 to 3 more.

Event 2 Semaphore Secrets. 4 Judges needed

Event 3. Sled Rescue(Open Sled Race) 4 Judges needed

Event 4. Keen-Eyed Scouts. 2 judges needed

Event 5. Patrol Melee. All Adult Leaders

Event 6. 13 & Under Sled Race Scheduled for 4pm 4 Judges needed

Judges can be changed through out the events except for Patrol Melee

If needed we have 2 Weblos/Arrow of Light Challenges that we can do but would Judges for those.

Questions Please contact Bob Fyfe<[email protected]> 419 575 3100 or Me.

Also those troops with the sled trophies and the rubber chicken they need to be there.

YIS

Jack Homan

Wood Dist. Commissioner

Please bring all your grocery items on Friday so we can pack for the weekend

5 packs Hamburger buns 8ct.(JOE)

2 lbs. turkey(JOSH)

2 lbs. ham(JOSH)

2 lbs. roast beef(FENNEL)

2 packs sliced cheese 16ct(CAMDEN)

2 head lettuce(CAMDEN)

4 pack tomatoes(DYLAN)

1 family bag shredded taco cheese(BLAZE)

6 grands biscuits baked and bagged(FREE)

1 gal Gordan foods gal sausage gravy(ODIN)

6 8pk hot dogs(DONAVAN)

6 packs hot dog buns 8ct(BODEN)

6 box max n cheese(LOPEZ)

8 lbs. ground beef(DANIEL)

2 16 ct soft shells larger tortillas(DYLAN)

1 tub sour cream(DYLAN)

8 packs little Debbie doughnuts assorted 20 ct. (BLAZE)

1 gallon white mink(CAMDEN)

4 gallons chocolate milk(JOHN)

Feb 12

All scouts who are doing their Personal Management merit badge need to turn in their paperwork. I will be collecting prior to elections.



Order of the Arrow Elections Feb 12

In hopes of our troop re igniting an involvement with our local OA Lodge. The troop has asked to become members and their advisor sent this email.

Good morning, Shawn,

I appreciate your willingness to give the OA another chance. “Sash and Dash” has been a big topic of conversation among our youth leaders, and we are actively developing a program that we believe will help reduce that problem. Fellowship events are being planned that actually focus on strengthening the ties of brotherhood, and we are working with Ranger Brady to engineer meaningful service projects rather than just endless uprooting of autumn olive and stacking of firewood.

This is the first I am hearing about your camporee plans, but I’m certain the Lodge will happily support your efforts as much as possible. One of our young adult members taught Indian Lore merit badge at PSR last summer, and he could be a great resource for your event. I should warn you though, the National OA has been discouraging our use of Native American regalia and many of the traditional activities such as drumming and dancing. About two years ago, our Section (C6-B at that time, now E2) launched an initiative to move away from the American Indian Activities (AIA) elements of the program, and about a year ago our Lodge agreed to take AIA out of our local program to align with the rest of the Section. We are anticipating an announcement from the National OA either further limiting AIA events or prohibiting them entirely. Most of our regalia and equipment for AIA has already been disposed of or donated to the museum for display purposes only, and we no longer have a drum and dance team. We still use the big drum at PSR for call out ceremonies, and we have a hand drum that sees limited use during the Ordeal. Beyond that, we have no AIA program to offer.

Since AIA was a major component of the OA for so long, our departure from those activities has not been easy. Our goal, moving forward, is to fill that gap with unique leadership development opportunities for our members. The vision for the future is for the OA to be a place where those who have completed NYLT can put the skills they’ve learned into purposeful action. NYLT is not now and will not become a requirement for membership in the OA, but we hope to unify both programs into a joint effort to produce strong youth leaders.

Please keep me posted as plans for your camporee begin to come together. You are welcome to utilize whatever resources the Lodge can offer.

Patrick J. Sutherland | Lodge Adviser



CAMP ALASKA Feb 18-19

Meet at scouthouse at 8:00am for our 1/4-mile hike and 24 hr survival at Doc Roberts woods. There will be some training at the meetings prior to the event. The scouts will be required to pack all their items out 1/4 mile. make a shelter, bring their own food to cook over their own fire and survive 24 hours in the winter. Rope tarps, layers of clothing and filling food are a must. We will return Sunday morning at the same time 8:00am

Court of Honor Feb 22

Wednesday, Virginia Theater at 6pm, we will honor all the achievements of our troop, Recognizing advancement, merit badges and camps. There will be pizza at the event. If any parents would like to add to this. cookies / brownies, etc would be appreciated.



Chess merit badge Feb 26



Mr Julien has already started Chess merit badge and will continue at that meeting.



Also thinking ahead. We will start the summer camp process by attaching the PSR guide to this newsletter. In March we will pick out merit badges at one of the meetings



