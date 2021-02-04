Troop 315 February Newsletter

Troop 315 February 2021 Newsletter

Some pics from Sky Zone this year are included

New Eagle Scout,

Alex Trout went before the board Wednesday, December 29 at 7:00pm. Alex is now an Eagle Scout in Troop 315. I’ve included a couple pics of him , Please congratulate when you see him

Scoutmasters minute

For our troop to really get back into the swing of things, It’s important to do your best at following the same rules that school has in regards to masks at our meetings. We’re almost over the hump with vaccines happening and spring and summer ahead. As stated earlier in January, Were going to try starting up meetings again with some changes to the patrols method .

Each patrol will meet separately for a few more months to keep our indoor numbers down. Each patrol will need its leaders to attend or at least send info on who will lead each meeting. In these meetings, we will run as normal with announcements, training’s, merit badges and upcoming planning’s for camps. The cool thing is this will help build leadership qualities in , not just the Senior Patrol Leader, but each individual patrol as well. We will work with Jesse and Zack to understand what their respectabilities are communicating to each patrol .

It’ll be fun to see which patrols step it up and which ones struggle. So far the plan is to have the following schedule;



Eagles meet at 4:00pm w Tim

Dragons at 5:00pm w Joe

Archer at 6:00pm w Frank

Shawn and Billy will work between all patrols and with Senior patrol leader . If you were in the Pyro patrol which lost most its members let me know and we can add you to any of the meetings.

Feb 6 Day Camporee – meet at scout house at 8:00am

Wood County Fairgrounds

List of scouts going – Aaron B, Daniel, Josh F, Josh C, John M, Jesse V, Skyler L. Leaders , Frank, Shawn, Tim

Lunch menu – Chili ; Cost Free, Troop will pay for this one

Essential Items for Each Patrol

Clip Board <> Pencils Sharpened

Patrol First Aid Kit <> Snacks for AM & PM

Water Bottle for each patrol member

Scout book (1 per Patrol)

Compass 1 or 2 per patrol <> Ropes for Knot tying

Scout Stave or Hiking Pole <> Wood/fire building

Fry Pan for Pancake Flip <> Water to putout fire

5 GAL. Bucket/lid <>

** District supplied items**

Pancake batter & oil <> Passport

All necessary instruction sheets <>

Feb 14 Meetings Resume

Please see the time for your patrol above. Please wear your mask for all indoor functions, If weather starts to get nicer, We’ll do more outdoor meetings. It stinks, we all hate it , but if you can do it in school, 45 min to an hour won’t kill you

Camp Alaska Feb 27-28

Everyone is asking for these camps and hoping to do another in March. Here’s your chance to test you outdoor survival skills at Doc Roberts Woods.

Scouts must hike .25 miles to their own spot and cook with fire and make a shelter . We will show up at Joe White’s house at 8:30am Sat morning. You will have to carry all your belongings out to the site so prepare and pack light. This is a 24 hour challange , You can be picked up at 8:30 Sunday morning by parents at Joe’s.

Summer Camp

The plans are coming together to go to Camp Frontier this year in Pioneer Ohio on June 20-26. I’m getting word that , with some Covid safety in place, Erie Shores is trying to provide a back to normal camping experiance in 2021. I know that most all program will be outdoors and Plan B and C cooking will be the only option to keep large groups from storming the chow hall. The leaders guide will have all info regarding camp as well as merit badge options, Our troop will use a meeting to select appropriate options for each scout.

link – Camp Frontier Leaders/Parents Guide | Camp Frontier | Pioneer Scout Reservation | Erie Shores Council (psrweb.org)

Early bird payment this year is set for April 21. Cost is $312 per scout. By paying and committing by the early bird date, Each scouts gets a camp hat and saves $20.00. so let me know if you re going by the deadline, Also first come first serve on merit badge choices.

All scouts will also need an annual physical , not to expire by June 26,2021. They are good for 1 year link – 680-001_abc.pdf (scouting.org)

Upcoming Calendar

Feb 6 Day camp in BG.

Feb 27-28 Camp Alaska

March 20-21 Second Camp Alaska

April 20-21 Spring Shooting sports at Camp Berry

May 15-16 Video Game lock in. (pending COVID status)

June 16 Monsoon Lagoon trip

June 20 – 26 Summer Camp at PSR link to leaders guide – Camp Frontier Leaders/Parents Guide | Camp Frontier | Pioneer Scout Reservation | Erie Shores Council (psrweb.org)

July 18 Awards picnic in park

July 31, Good Ole Summertime Fundraiser -(word is its on this year)

August 5-7 White water Rafting at Ohio Pyle PA.

There will be additions or cancellations but this calendar is pretty solid at this point.

Meat sticks

I do have the last order in so if your missing any or I don’t have enough. The company has all flavors back in stock se we can order more if needed. I’ll be in my new computer shop on Monday’s and Fridays. 106 N. Main St

Quote from Lord Baden Powell

“„The secret of getting successful work out of your trained men lies in one nutshell—in the clearness of the instructions they receive.“