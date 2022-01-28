Troop 315 February Newsletter

It’s winter time in Ohio and Camp Alaska is definitely on the calendar The camp back in January let the leaders know where we need to work with the troop. Things they had forgotten or better ways to handle the cold temps. Hint , change your socks.. We will be working with the troop on all levels for survival . There are 3 more camps planned through Feb and March so lessons learned will help them handle themselves. It’s the same every year. What you don’t use , you lose
EXTRA Meat Sticks on hand
We have approx 1500 assorted meat sticks left . If any parents or scouts would like to extend this fundraiser to sell off what we have. This will allow all monies earned to be moved from inventory to scout accounts. Call Shawn to get what you need. It will increase your earnings to your account
Wood District Winter Weekend – We will leave at 6:00pm from scout house Cost $10.00
All events are taken from the scouting hand book. There is some guidance given throughout this packet but very vague. This is going to be a good fun event for all. We are back camping and getting the scouts out having fun.
Friday Night February 4, 2022
All vehicles out of camp by 6:30pm
No Scouts in Camp Before 6:30pm
8:30pm SPL Meeting
9:00pm Leaders Meeting
Saturday February 5, 2022
8:00am Flag Raising Parade Field
8:15am Start of Morning Event
Troops will be sent two at a time on the course. This will be done about every 15min
11:45-1:00pm Lunch in your Cabin
1:00pm Sno-Ball and Klondike race starts
4:00pm-6:30pm Dinner Time in your cabin
7:00pm-8:30pm Ceremony/Skits/Vespers
Sunday February 6, 2022
Clean up Cabin and Check out by 10:00am
Skills you may need:
Tenderfoot
1c. Tell how you practiced the Outdoor Code on a campout or outing.
3a. Demonstrate a practical use of the square knot.
3b. Demonstrate a practical use of two half-hitches.
3c. Demonstrate a practical use of the taut-line hitch.
3d. Demonstrate proper care, sharpening, and use of the knife,
saw, and ax. Describe when each should be used.
Second Class
2a. Explain when it is appropriate to use a fire for cooking or other
purposes and when it would not be appropriate to do so.
2b. Use the tools listed in Tenderfoot requirement 3d to prepare
tinder, kindling, and fuel wood for a cooking fire.
2c. At an approved outdoor location and time, use the tinder, kindling,
and fuel wood from Second Class requirement 2b to demonstrate
how to build a fire. Unless prohibited by local fire restrictions, light
the fire. After allowing the flames to burn safely for at least two
minutes, safely extinguish the flames with minimal impact to the
fire site.
2f. Demonstrate tying the sheet bend knot. Describe a situation in
which you would use this knot.
2g. Demonstrate tying the bowline knot. Describe a situation in
which you would use this knot.
First Class
3a. Discuss when you should and should not use lashings.
3b. Demonstrate tying the timber hitch and clove hitch.
3c. Demonstrate tying the square, shear, and diagonal lashings by
joining two or more poles or staves together.
3d. Use lashings to make a useful camp gadget or structure.
Totin’ Chit
Read and understand woods tools use and safety rules from the Scouts BSA handbooks.
Demonstrate proper handling, care, and use of the pocketknife, ax, and saw.
Use knife, ax, and saw as tools, not playthings.
Respect all safety rules to protect others.
Respect property. Cut living and dead trees only with permission and good reason.
Subscribe to the Outdoor Code.
Firem’n Chit
I have read and understand use and safety rules from the Scouts BSA Handbook.
I will build a campfire only when necessary and when I have the necessary permits (regulations vary by locality).
I will minimize campfire impacts or use existing fire lays consistent with the principles of Leave No Trace. I will check to see that all flammable material is cleared at least 5 feet in all directions from fire (total 10 feet).
I will safely use and store fire-starting materials.
I will see that fire is attended to at all times.
I will make sure that water and/or a shovel is readily available. I will promptly report any wildfire to the proper authorities.
I will use the cold-out test to make sure the fire is cold out and will make sure the fire lay is cleaned before I leave it.
I follow the Outdoor Code, the Guide to Safe Scouting, and the principles of Leave No Trace and Tread Lightly!
Grocery list for Wood Winter Weekend
2 lbs Ham (WILLIAMS)
2 lbs Roast Beef (FREE)
2 lbs turkey(CARY)
1 head lettuce (MOWERY)
2 tomatoes (MOWERY)
1 onion (MOWERY)
1 mayo squeeze bottle(BOYCE)
3 16 ct slices cheese pks((BOYCE))
10 pk 8 ct sandwich buns(MCCARTNEY)
6 8 ct Grands biscuits (baked and bagged)(MCCARTNEY)
1 Gordon foods Gravy can 1 Gallon(WILLIAMS)
5 boxes Kraft Mac & Cheese(TROUT)
1 Gallon milk (BOES)
3 Gallon Choco Milk (BOES)
Shredded Chicken (BOES)
1 small country crock butter tub(TROUT)
3 large boxes lasagna noodles(TROUT)
2 jars spaghetti sauce(ROSE)
1 large bag mozzarella cheese(CARY)
1 tub ricotta cheese(CARY
1 can parmesan cheese(VANLERBERG)
5 lbs hamburger (cooked & bagged) (HINKLE)
2 jars tomato juice(BODEN)
5 bags Little Debbie Assorted Doughnuts(VANLERBERG)
Troop 315 Court of Honor Feb 16
Wednesday night at 6:30pm at the theater, we will recognize those scouts who earned ranks / merit badges and camp patches. The theme they voted on is a PSR Summer camp review so be ready for some laughs during the event. Pizza from A’J’s Heavenly Pizza will be served. Bring Family and Friends.
Class A full uniform with sashes , Neckerchief’s, and any scout uniform parts you have, pants, socks, belt hat. Doors open at 6:00pm for food and instruction
Camp Alaska Feb 26-27
At Doc Roberts Woods , Scouts will hike 1/4 mile from Joe White’s house with all items needed for a 24 hr survival camp.
Eiore Shores guidelines at this link ::
We will meet at the scout house at 8:am and park at Joe’s. Meetings will be prep work for this and a second camp in March
Camp Alaska March 19-20
At Nixon’s Pond, A final camp will follow the same guidelines as mentioned above. Same departure times , etc.
Emergency Preparedness Merit Badge
At the end of March and April Mr Bateson will be working with the scouts to earn this merit badge. This is also a Mock crash schedule at the North Baltimore High School the scouts will participate in. This is an Eagle required merit badge
Save the Dates –
April 15-17 Spring Camporee
May 20-22 Armed Forces Camporee w GI Breakfast
June 19-25 Summer Camp at PSR
July 3 & 10 Elections
July 15 – 17 Camp and visit to Mansfield Reformatory may be adjusted
July 24 Troop 315 Family picnic and awards
July 30 Good Ole Summertime Fundraiser
Aug 11-14 ? White Water Rafting – Note. Date change and extra day pending more activity
Sept 23-25 Luckey Festival
Quote from Lord Baden Powell
“Teach Scouts not how to get a living, but how to live.” “We must change boys from a ‘what can I get’ to a ‘what can I give’ attitude.” “The code of the knight is still the code of the gentleman today.” “The real way to gain happiness is to give it to others.”
Shawn Benjamin – Scoutmaster