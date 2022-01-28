Troop 315 February Newsletter

It’s winter time in Ohio and Camp Alaska is definitely on the calendar The camp back in January let the leaders know where we need to work with the troop. Things they had forgotten or better ways to handle the cold temps. Hint , change your socks.. We will be working with the troop on all levels for survival . There are 3 more camps planned through Feb and March so lessons learned will help them handle themselves. It’s the same every year. What you don’t use , you lose

EXTRA Meat Sticks on hand

We have approx 1500 assorted meat sticks left . If any parents or scouts would like to extend this fundraiser to sell off what we have. This will allow all monies earned to be moved from inventory to scout accounts. Call Shawn to get what you need. It will increase your earnings to your account

Wood District Winter Weekend – We will leave at 6:00pm from scout house Cost $10.00

All events are taken from the scouting hand book. There is some guidance given throughout this packet but very vague. This is going to be a good fun event for all. We are back camping and getting the scouts out having fun.



Friday Night February 4, 2022

All vehicles out of camp by 6:30pm

No Scouts in Camp Before 6:30pm

8:30pm SPL Meeting

9:00pm Leaders Meeting

Saturday February 5, 2022

8:00am Flag Raising Parade Field

8:15am Start of Morning Event

Troops will be sent two at a time on the course. This will be done about every 15min

11:45-1:00pm Lunch in your Cabin

1:00pm Sno-Ball and Klondike race starts

4:00pm-6:30pm Dinner Time in your cabin

7:00pm-8:30pm Ceremony/Skits/Vespers

Sunday February 6, 2022

Clean up Cabin and Check out by 10:00am

Skills you may need:

Tenderfoot

1c. Tell how you practiced the Outdoor Code on a campout or outing.

3a. Demonstrate a practical use of the square knot.

3b. Demonstrate a practical use of two half-hitches.

3c. Demonstrate a practical use of the taut-line hitch.

3d. Demonstrate proper care, sharpening, and use of the knife,

saw, and ax. Describe when each should be used.

Second Class

2a. Explain when it is appropriate to use a fire for cooking or other

purposes and when it would not be appropriate to do so.

2b. Use the tools listed in Tenderfoot requirement 3d to prepare

tinder, kindling, and fuel wood for a cooking fire.

2c. At an approved outdoor location and time, use the tinder, kindling,

and fuel wood from Second Class requirement 2b to demonstrate

how to build a fire. Unless prohibited by local fire restrictions, light

the fire. After allowing the flames to burn safely for at least two

minutes, safely extinguish the flames with minimal impact to the

fire site.

2f. Demonstrate tying the sheet bend knot. Describe a situation in

which you would use this knot.

2g. Demonstrate tying the bowline knot. Describe a situation in

which you would use this knot.

First Class

3a. Discuss when you should and should not use lashings.

3b. Demonstrate tying the timber hitch and clove hitch.

3c. Demonstrate tying the square, shear, and diagonal lashings by

joining two or more poles or staves together.

3d. Use lashings to make a useful camp gadget or structure.

Totin’ Chit

Read and understand woods tools use and safety rules from the Scouts BSA handbooks.

Demonstrate proper handling, care, and use of the pocketknife, ax, and saw.

Use knife, ax, and saw as tools, not playthings.

Respect all safety rules to protect others.

Respect property. Cut living and dead trees only with permission and good reason.

Subscribe to the Outdoor Code.

Firem’n Chit

I have read and understand use and safety rules from the Scouts BSA Handbook.

I will build a campfire only when necessary and when I have the necessary permits (regulations vary by locality).

I will minimize campfire impacts or use existing fire lays consistent with the principles of Leave No Trace. I will check to see that all flammable material is cleared at least 5 feet in all directions from fire (total 10 feet).

I will safely use and store fire-starting materials.

I will see that fire is attended to at all times.

I will make sure that water and/or a shovel is readily available. I will promptly report any wildfire to the proper authorities.

I will use the cold-out test to make sure the fire is cold out and will make sure the fire lay is cleaned before I leave it.

I follow the Outdoor Code, the Guide to Safe Scouting, and the principles of Leave No Trace and Tread Lightly!

