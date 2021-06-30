Troop 315 July Newsletter
 
Live from Camp Frontier
 
Coming to you from HQ headquarters in sunny Pioneer Ohio.  This week at camp has been fun.  Since our last time here in 2019,  Troop 315 has taken first place at water ball.  What is waterball,  scouts on either end if firehoses tied to a fire truck pushing a tethered ball to the other sides line.  First timefor us and what an epic monent for the troop. 
 
So far the weather has been great with very little liquid sunshine.  all of the troop is actively working on merit badges, ranging from Space Ex to Bird Study, to eagle requirments.   A great comback to our local scoutsreturening to summer camp..  
 
Elections
 
July 11 and 18 will be troop elections.  All offices are up for grabs.  Anyone run ning for SPL.  Jesse says, “Bring it on”.  Dont miis these meetings as you will loose your voice in troop leadership.
 
Awards picnic July 25
Potluck style in the park at one of the shelterhouses.  I’ll inform when I know.  Bring a hot or cold dish,  Scouts will recieve  merit badges, ranks, camp patches and office patches.    Time is at 5:00pm.  Class A uniform.
 
 
Good Ol’ Summertime Fundraiser
 
This fundraiser is approaching fast,  for our first time scout parents as well as some who have done this before.  It is the single most profitable fundraiser we do.  We operate a food stand on July 31 in front of the fire station, selling Hamburgers, Hot dogs and Shredded Chicken sandwiches.  There is a set up time and 2 hour shifts throughout the day we need manned by 4 scouts and their families.  Below is a sign up schedule, Please email me a time you ///and your scout can assist.   We will cook, prepare, and take orders along with the scouts and are in charge of trash throughout the festival .  All scouts earn a share for their time . You can sign up for a max of 2 to start off and more if there are slots open.  Email me your time request
 
 
        Friday             6 – 8pm        Setup
        Saturday        10 – 12pm
                               12 – 2pm
                                2 – 4 pm
                                4 – 6 pm
                                6 – 8 pm
                               8 – 10 pm  – break at 930 but come back to teardown til 11 due to fireworks show
White Water Rafting details.
 
List of attendees.  Frank Boes, Jordan Kimmel, Shawn Benjamin, Brian Vanlerbers, Officer Mandy,  Aaron, Clayton, Josh F., Daniel , Jesse V. Skyler L, Joe R., Isaiah B.,Casey M.,  4 from Bradner troop.  I may have missed someone. Please email me id youd like to attend, no later than July 11
 
 
Our troop has secured a reservation with Wilderness Voyagers for our white water rafting trip on August 5-7. I’ll need a head count of adults and scouts going.  Cost is $105.00 per person. Includes camping, 5 meals and rafting. If you are a driver for the group, your cost is waived .  Plans are as follows;
 
Bring spending money for 2 meals and souvenirs.
 
Thursday
9:00am   Meet as scouthouse and pack trailers
9:30am   Depart to Pennsylvania
12:00pm  lunch in travel
3 – 4pm  arrive at Benners campsite
              we will set up camp, cook supper, swim and settle in for the evening
Friday
8:00am  Go to Cantina for breakfast
9:00am   Rafting on Middle Yough , Lunch on the river
3:00pm   return to base and sight see till supper
6:00pm  supper at Cantina
7:00pm   Back to camp
 
Saturday
8:00am  Breakfast at cantina
9:00am  breakdown camp at Benners and depart
12:00pm  lunch in travel
4:30ish  should be back to N.B.
 
Committee and leadership of our Troop
 
For all parents ; Troop info
 
Charter & Rep   Dennis Miller  – Rotary Club of N.B.
Committee Chair   – Mike Julien
Parent Coordinator  – Frank Boes
Eagle coach   – Larry Bateson
Treasurer  – Tiffany Bowling
Committee members at large  – Tammy Trout, James Bowling
Scoutmaster  – Shawn Benjamin
Assistants  – Billy Trout , Joseph White , Tim Brown
 
Upcoming calendar
 
July 11 , 18 Elections
July 25 Awards picnic at the park
July 31 Good Ol Summertime Fundraiser  (lots of help needed)
August 5 – 7 Wither Water Rafting in Pennsylvania
August 18-22 ?? Pemberville Free fair Trash detail fundraiser
September 24-26  Luckey Fest Fundraiser
October 5-7??  Apple Butter fest parking lot duty