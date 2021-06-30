Troop 315 July Newsletter

Troop 315 July NewsletterLive from Camp FrontierComing to you from HQ headquarters in sunny Pioneer Ohio. This week at camp has been fun. Since our last time here in 2019, Troop 315 has taken first place at water ball. What is waterball, scouts on either end if firehoses tied to a fire truck pushing a tethered ball to the other sides line. First timefor us and what an epic monent for the troop.So far the weather has been great with very little liquid sunshine. all of the troop is actively working on merit badges, ranging from Space Ex to Bird Study, to eagle requirments. A great comback to our local scoutsreturening to summer camp..ElectionsJuly 11 and 18 will be troop elections. All offices are up for grabs. Anyone run ning for SPL. Jesse says, “Bring it on”. Dont miis these meetings as you will loose your voice in troop leadership.Awards picnic July 25
Friday 6 – 8pm SetupPotluck style in the park at one of the shelterhouses. I’ll inform when I know. Bring a hot or cold dish, Scouts will recieve merit badges, ranks, camp patches and office patches. Time is at 5:00pm. Class A uniform.Good Ol’ Summertime FundraiserThis fundraiser is approaching fast, for our first time scout parents as well as some who have done this before. It is the single most profitable fundraiser we do. We operate a food stand on July 31 in front of the fire station, selling Hamburgers, Hot dogs and Shredded Chicken sandwiches. There is a set up time and 2 hour shifts throughout the day we need manned by 4 scouts and their families. Below is a sign up schedule, Please email me a time you ///and your scout can assist. We will cook, prepare, and take orders along with the scouts and are in charge of trash throughout the festival . All scouts earn a share for their time . You can sign up for a max of 2 to start off and more if there are slots open. Email me your time request
Saturday 10 – 12pm
12 – 2pm
2 – 4 pm
4 – 6 pm
6 – 8 pm
8 – 10 pm – break at 930 but come back to teardown til 11 due to fireworks show
White Water Rafting details.List of attendees. Frank Boes, Jordan Kimmel, Shawn Benjamin, Brian Vanlerbers, Officer Mandy, Aaron, Clayton, Josh F., Daniel , Jesse V. Skyler L, Joe R., Isaiah B.,Casey M., 4 from Bradner troop. I may have missed someone. Please email me id youd like to attend, no later than July 11Our troop has secured a reservation with Wilderness Voyagers for our white water rafting trip on August 5-7. I’ll need a head count of adults and scouts going. Cost is $105.00 per person. Includes camping, 5 meals and rafting. If you are a driver for the group, your cost is waived . Plans are as follows;Bring spending money for 2 meals and souvenirs.Thursday9:00am Meet as scouthouse and pack trailers9:30am Depart to Pennsylvania12:00pm lunch in travel3 – 4pm arrive at Benners campsitewe will set up camp, cook supper, swim and settle in for the eveningFriday8:00am Go to Cantina for breakfast9:00am Rafting on Middle Yough , Lunch on the river3:00pm return to base and sight see till supper6:00pm supper at Cantina7:00pm Back to campSaturday8:00am Breakfast at cantina9:00am breakdown camp at Benners and depart12:00pm lunch in travel4:30ish should be back to N.B.Committee and leadership of our TroopFor all parents ; Troop infoCharter & Rep Dennis Miller – Rotary Club of N.B.Committee Chair – Mike JulienParent Coordinator – Frank BoesEagle coach – Larry BatesonTreasurer – Tiffany BowlingCommittee members at large – Tammy Trout, James BowlingScoutmaster – Shawn BenjaminAssistants – Billy Trout , Joseph White , Tim BrownUpcoming calendarJuly 11 , 18 ElectionsJuly 25 Awards picnic at the parkJuly 31 Good Ol Summertime Fundraiser (lots of help needed)August 5 – 7 Wither Water Rafting in PennsylvaniaAugust 18-22 ?? Pemberville Free fair Trash detail fundraiserSeptember 24-26 Luckey Fest FundraiserOctober 5-7?? Apple Butter fest parking lot duty