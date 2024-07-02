Troop 315 July Newsletter 2024

Good morning campers ! !. Seems appropriate for the time of year. We have one camp behind us and a very hot one. Next up Camp Berry. July has always been a good month to sum up our scouting as we earn merit badges and enjoy a week of summer camp. and then finish up with a picnic and court of honor for ranks and awards for our scouts. If you heard the stories, yes I came down with food poisoning at camp . My hatred of Mac and cheese caused me to have a side of 2 day old potato salad which must have gotten warm during the week while on ice. First in years. Uhg.

June 30th

Elections – Scouts: an important meeting as we vote on new leadership for the troop. Youth led. Senior Patrol Leader and assistant as well as patrol leaders, Chaplin’s aid, quartermaster, scribe, troop guide, etc. all need a scout to lead.

July 7 – 13

Camp Berry for the rest of our troop.. Shawn A, Dominic B , David B, John B. Joey K, Wendell T, Rhys W, Zane W. Donivin W. and leaders, Tim Troutner, Billy Trout and Shawn will be camping,

Parents night is on Friday at 5pm if you’d like to stop out and visit your scout. There will be activates and supper as well as closing campfire you are invited to attend, please let me know a count and who’s coming to that so I can get supper paid for. Scouts, please look at pack list located on page 20 of the attached leaders guide

July 21

Court of Honor and Picnic. Families, we have a new location for our picnic this year. 16084 Hammansburg Rd. Cygnet. an old church on corner of Liberty hi and Hammansburg Rd. We will celebrate our scout’s advancement here with a potluck, burgers and dogs, Wear class A however, there will be a water ballon discussion after were done with meal and awards. All our families are invited and bring a hot or cold dish .

July 28

We will finish our elections wince there are alot of positions and it takes 2 meetings.

August 14 – 17

Pemberville Free fair fundraiser. Scouts and parents are in charge of trash detail for the 4 day event. Duty includes trash from all receptacles to trailer which we dump at roll offs and the parade rout on Saturday. We will need 2 scouts and parents to sing for each shift as follows. Pack a snack or you can buy concessions. There is a trailer that will feed our scouts one meal ea.



Wednesday 4pm to 9pm

Thursday 4pm to 9pm

Friday 4 pm to 10:00pm

Saturday 10:00am to 4 pm & 4 pm to 10:30pm

Sunday 9:00am to 12:00pm teardown and clean. may take less time

Let me know which shift you can take : parents are needed to help their sons for this event

Scout accounts. pretty much all scouts have been zero’d out for camp. There are a few scouts who have carry over, Rilex , Boden , and Joseph R. have a few bucks left but the upcoming fundraisers will help all replenish for next program year. . Try to sing up for as many of these as you can. more help makes easier work .



August 14 – 17 Pemberville Free Fair

September 27-29 Luckey Festival

October 12 Soccer parking in Van Buren

October 13 Apple butter Parking in Grand Rapids

Oct – Dec Meat Stick sales

Roughly 5500.00 in income from these.



BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA IS CHANGING ITS NAME TO SCOUTING AMERICA

The new name reflects the continuing efforts to welcome everyone to experience the benefits of Scouting

(May 7, 2024) – The Boy Scouts of America national council today announced that it will be changing its name to Scouting America. This change reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to welcoming every youth in America to experience the benefits of Scouting. The name change will go into effect on February 8, 2025, the organization’s 115th birthday.

This announcement also comes as the organization celebrates the fifth anniversary of welcoming girls into Cub Scouting and Scouts BSA programs. Boy Scouts of America currently serves 176,234 girls and young women across all programs, including more than 6,000 who have earned Eagle Scout status.

Eire Shores and other councils rebranded five years ago with the addition of girls to all its Scouting programs, creating an inclusive environment that welcomes all. Scouting is local, including the brands of our packs, troops, crews, and posts in all communities.

Scouting America builds on the organization’s 114 years of helping America’s youth. Its ongoing goal is to provide young people with a safe environment where they can learn meaningful life skills and have fun, educational experiences, fostering their growth and future outcomes as leaders, and be prepared for life. At the same time, values instilled by the Scout Oath and Law help prepare young people for lives of purpose and impact.