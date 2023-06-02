North Baltimore, Ohio

Troop 315 June Newsletter

Summer time is upon us and scouts in North Baltimore are ready for all the fun that comes with it. We have a total of 22 scouts of our 23 registered going to camp this year . Aviation, Golf , Space Exploration , Welding , Shotgun, Archery, Climbing, the list goes on. Summer camp starts on June 18 and runs thru June 24.

Eagle corner

Jesse V. , Josh F. , Isaiah B. , Aaron Boes all were working and or completed their Eagle projects this last school year. Loj around North Baltimore, We have so much to give as a troop and more on the way. Currently , Mr Bateson is working with 5 or 6 scouts in various stages of their Eagle project and still looking at the next group ready for the challenge.

Aarons Grad party, June 10

Scouts, we have decided to not have the loc in since Aaron has invited all of us to his party. Looke for details coming from the Boe’s as to address, Time is 4pm off 281 and Huffman Rd.

June 11 Meeting with parents prior to camp.

If your new to the summer camp experience. We will go over anything your scouts will experience at camp and any questions regarding the week we’re there. 6pm at the scouthouse

Summer Camp

June 18th. Meet at the scouthouse, Doors open at 9am with trailer being loaded and pics. Pack a sack lunch for the day and swim trunks at the top of your gear. Please turn in your BSA physicals , consent forms and a copy of insurance card this week. The last day i can accept is June 5,2023 to be able to complete requirements for resident camp for our scouts. Anything after or missing will slow down processing on Day 1 Summer camp

We have a meeting Sunday . June 4th for anything missing.

Checklist

Copy of Insurance card

Troop Elections

July 2 and 9