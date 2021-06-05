Troop 315 June Newsletter

Summer Camp Edition

This month marks the end of one journey for Alex Trout and Jordan Kimmel, but the beginning of a new one. It is bitter sweet to lose a scout and move to adulthood. Both these young men have enjoyed all that scouting has offered and I personally have enjoyed their families being part of the troop . The quirky and fun personalities of each family and their sons screams Troop 315 and we wish them well. Your rank of Eagle will help you along the way. Remember to tell your friends about the great memories you have of you days as a boy scout. I’m sure laughing and snickers will go hand in hand with each tale.

June is here and you know what that means. Summer Camp. This year its back to normal ; with a few exceptions.. We have 18 scouts and 5 leaders all signed up for camp. Still working a few camp fees and a lot of physicals. On June 9th. I have to go to Erie Shoes and turn in our paperwork for camp. Everything from dues, to left over merit badge sign ups and physicals are required to be turned in. We will be receiving our camp hats and schedules plus menus that day, Please include with your physical a copy of your insurance card.

All leaders , over 21 , must have the Michigan registry form approved and a copy in our records to submit to Pioneer. And you need physicals as well. As of now. A few things that did change due to covid

There will be no parents night on Wednesday this year

All meals will be in our campsites

Merit badge classes have been reduced to 8 scouts per class

Video Game Night

This is the same night as Jordan Kimmel’s Grad party so we will be able to come back and go crash it. Cheri & Mike , I hope you have enough food. Maybe Jordan will come out to the lock in after his party is over. The Plan is

Scout house gets unlocked at 2:00pm. For game setup

We also have the red roofed shelter house that night

Leave for swimming at 3:00pm

Swim till 5:30pm and go to Stevie B’s

Come back to N.B.

Back to scouthouse for lockin

Clean up starts at 7:00am and kicked out by 8:00am’

Summer camp dates and links

Date: June 27 thru Jul 3rd . We will leave the scouthouse Sunday morning at10:00am. Scouthouse opens at 9:00am. Please pack a sack lunch since our first meal at camp is Supper

Leaders attending; Shawn Benjamin, Joe White, Billy Trout, Levi Trout & Jordan Kimmel.