Troop 315 June Newsletter
The plans are set. The merit badges are defined. The food is being purchased. What am I forgetting, Oh yes;–The scouts. We seem to have really enlarged the number of scouts participating in our summer camp. Currently, leaders are working preparations for training and program delivery. It’s gonna be exciting.. I did get an email from Monsoon Lagoon stating , if they can’t open in June. The tickets will be good for the next 36 days after they can open. Either way, we’ll go when they open the park. The current schedule is as follows;
Sunday
10:30am Depart from Scouthouse : Doors will be unlocked at 9:30am
11:00am arrive at camp – unload – set camp and kitchen
12:00pm Lunch -bring sack lunch
2:00pm Swim checks
4:00pm Set up merit badge stations
530pm Supper
6:45pm Flags
7:00pm Vespers Service w Mr Mark Detamore
8:00pm Opening Campfire
Monday
7:00am Breakfast
8:45am Flags
9:00am – 12:00pm Merit Badges
12:00 – 2:00pm Lunch
2:00pm – 4:00pm Merit badges
4:00pm – 6:00pm open time / swim
6:00pm Supper
7:00pm Flags
7:15pm – 10:00pm Open Time
Tuesday
7:00am Breakfast
8:45am Flags9:00am – 10:00am Short merit badge
10:00am – 6pm Monsoon Lagoon
6:30pm supper at Mc D’s
8:00pm return to camp
9:00[pm – 10:00 relax and open time
NOTE- Monday schedule if Monsoon Lagoon does not open
Wednesday
7:00am Breakfast
8:45am Flags
9:00am – 12:00pm Merit Badges
12:00 – 2:00pm Lunch
2:00pm – 4:00pm Merit badges
4:00pm – 5:00pm open time / swim
5:30pm Depart from camp to Virginia Theater
6:00pm Movie and Pizza
8:00pm Root Beer Cantina at theater
9:30pm Cleanup and back to camp
Thursday
7:00am Breakfast
8:45am Flags
9:00am – 12:00pm Merit Badges
12:00 – 2:00pm Lunch
2:00pm – 4:00pm Merit badges
4:00pm – 6:00pm open time / swim
5:00pm Outpost Cycling and Wilderness Survival
6:00pm Supper
7:00pm Flags
7:15pm – 10:00pm Open Time
Friday
7:00am Breakfast
8:45am Flags
9:00am – 12:00pm Merit Badges
12:00 – 2:00pm Lunch
2:00pm – 4:00pm Merit badges
4:00pm open time / swim / Parents arrive – Bring a hot or cold dish or dessert
Scouts and parents can enjoy an open time. Bring swim gear and swim with us
6:00pm Supper potluck
7:45pm Flags
8:00pm Closing Campfire with skits
Saturday
7:00am Breakfast
7:45am Teardown and cleanup
9:30am ish Depart for home
Scout meeting on May 31,
To Do list
We will discuss merit badge schedule to scouts / menu plans ,and create a kitchen duty roster.and
pick movie for movie night
This will be the time to make changes and fine tune camp.
By the way–We are now up to 21 scouts from Troop 315 attending camp. WOW!