NBX WaterShedsun
April – June 2020
T and J Jan 2020
January Start with us
Staff Photo Update March 2020
May 2019
Oct. 2018 Update
Dec. 2019 new logo
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials

Troop 315 June Newsletter

 Troop 315 June Newsletter
 
The plans are set. The merit badges are defined.  The food is being purchased.  What am I forgetting,  Oh yes;–The scouts.  We seem to have really enlarged the number of scouts participating in our summer camp.  Currently, leaders are working preparations for training and program delivery.  It’s gonna be exciting..  I did get an email from Monsoon Lagoon stating , if they can’t open in June. The tickets will be good for the next 36 days after they can open.  Either way, we’ll go when they open the park.  The current schedule is as follows;
 
Sunday
 
10:30am      Depart from Scouthouse :  Doors will be unlocked at 9:30am
11:00am      arrive at camp –  unload – set camp and kitchen
12:00pm      Lunch  -bring sack lunch
2:00pm        Swim checks
4:00pm        Set up merit badge stations
530pm         Supper
6:45pm        Flags
7:00pm        Vespers Service w Mr Mark Detamore
8:00pm        Opening Campfire
 
Monday    
 
7:00am                  Breakfast
8:45am                  Flags
9:00am – 12:00pm Merit Badges
12:00 – 2:00pm      Lunch 
2:00pm – 4:00pm   Merit badges
4:00pm – 6:00pm   open time / swim
6:00pm                  Supper
7:00pm                  Flags
7:15pm – 10:00pm  Open Time
 
Tuesday
 
7:00am                  Breakfast
8:45am                  Flags
9:00am – 10:00am  Short merit badge
10:00am – 6pm      Monsoon Lagoon
6:30pm                  supper at Mc D’s
8:00pm                 return to camp
9:00[pm – 10:00   relax and open time
 
NOTE-  Monday schedule if Monsoon Lagoon does not open
 
Wednesday
 
7:00am                  Breakfast
8:45am                  Flags
9:00am – 12:00pm Merit Badges
12:00 – 2:00pm      Lunch 
2:00pm – 4:00pm   Merit badges
4:00pm – 5:00pm   open time / swim
5:30pm                  Depart from camp to Virginia Theater
6:00pm                  Movie and Pizza
8:00pm                  Root Beer Cantina at theater
9:30pm                  Cleanup and back to camp
 
Thursday
 
7:00am                  Breakfast
8:45am                  Flags
9:00am – 12:00pm Merit Badges
12:00 – 2:00pm      Lunch 
2:00pm – 4:00pm   Merit badges
4:00pm – 6:00pm   open time / swim
5:00pm                   Outpost  Cycling and Wilderness Survival
6:00pm                  Supper
7:00pm                  Flags
7:15pm – 10:00pm  Open Time
 
Friday
 
7:00am                  Breakfast
8:45am                  Flags
9:00am – 12:00pm Merit Badges
12:00 – 2:00pm      Lunch 
2:00pm – 4:00pm   Merit badges
4:00pm   open time / swim / Parents arrive – Bring a hot or cold dish or dessert
Scouts and parents can enjoy an open time.  Bring swim gear and swim with us
6:00pm   Supper potluck
7:45pm   Flags
8:00pm    Closing Campfire with skits
 
Saturday
 
7:00am   Breakfast
7:45am   Teardown and cleanup
9:30am ish   Depart for home
 
Scout meeting on May 31, 
 
To Do list
 
We will discuss merit badge schedule to scouts / menu plans ,and create a kitchen duty roster.and
pick movie for movie night
 
This will be the time to make changes and fine tune camp.
 
 
By the way–We are now up to 21 scouts from Troop 315  attending camp. WOW!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Logo Panel April 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
February 2017
March 2020
Route Driver PT NB
BVH March 2020
NBLS Website