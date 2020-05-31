 Troop 315 June Newsletter

7:00am Breakfast

8:45am Flags

9:00am – 12:00pm Merit Badges

12:00 – 2:00pm Lunch

2:00pm – 4:00pm Merit badges

4:00pm – 6:00pm open time / swim

5:00pm Outpost Cycling and Wilderness Survival

6:00pm Supper

7:00pm Flags

7:15pm – 10:00pm Open Time

Friday

7:00am Breakfast

8:45am Flags

9:00am – 12:00pm Merit Badges

12:00 – 2:00pm Lunch

2:00pm – 4:00pm Merit badges

4:00pm open time / swim / Parents arrive – Bring a hot or cold dish or dessert

Scouts and parents can enjoy an open time. Bring swim gear and swim with us

6:00pm Supper potluck

7:45pm Flags

8:00pm Closing Campfire with skits

Saturday

7:00am Breakfast

7:45am Teardown and cleanup

9:30am ish Depart for home

Scout meeting on May 31,

To Do list

We will discuss merit badge schedule to scouts / menu plans ,and create a kitchen duty roster.and

pick movie for movie night

This will be the time to make changes and fine tune camp.

By the way–We are now up to 21 scouts from Troop 315 attending camp. WOW!