Troop 315 March Newsletter

Scoutmaster Minute – by Shawn Benjamin
I’m asked daily about the current status of the Boy Scouts and it’s filing chapter 11 Bankruptcy. I wish I had answers to each of you but do know that the position the national leadership is in is to protect their financial position to support scouting in the future , but to also set aside money for all the legal and victims of abuse. I’ve attached a PDF for anyone needing to get some answers on current National news.
https://www.bsarestructuring.
org/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02/Tips-for-Discussing-the- BSAs-Restructuring-with-Youth. pdf
As for good ole Troop 315 , here in North Baltimore. We continue to structure our program in a traditional manner and as long as smiling faces are wanting to be scouts, then we have a mission and duty to deliver a fun program to our local youth. I feel I speak for all our leaders in telling everyone, We look at our job in scouting as fun for all and creating leaders for our future. Note – Our troop is 88 years old
Home Repair Merit Badge
Mike Julien will continue with Home repair merit badge this month and we ask for parents with plumbing and carpentry skill to possible help. Our punch list is as follows. Let me know if you can help. We will show up early to do some pre- work before scouts can assist
1. Stain and sand cabinets for kitchen area,
2. Run some new circuits from breaker box
3. install new plumbing for sink and new water heater
4. remodel bathrooms and install 2 new toilets.
Camp Alaska March 7-8
Are you prepared ? Will you stay warm” Do you have the proper skills to survive 24 hours on your own making a shelter, fire, and your own meals. We will leave the scouthouse at 8:00am on Saturday morning March 7 and hike .25 mile out to Dr. Roberts woods from Joe Whites house with all supplies carried by scouts. This camp will wrap up on Sunday morning at 8:00am with a .25 mile hike and return to scouthouse around 9:00am. Parents , we may need a few drivers to help transport
March 8 Blue & Gold Baquet
All scouts , Class A full uniform. We have 4 Webelos crossing over to our troop and will attend Cub Pack 372 Banquiet. Please arrive at the American Legion at 4:45pm. No meeting that day and the pack will offer a taco bar for supper.
Sea Base final payment March 15
We are at the last payment due for all participating scouts and adults for Sea Base. $270.00 due by March 15 and we now have plane ticket info
Frontier Airlines 180.00 per person. no luggage price. $80.00 more if you want to take a suitcase. All scouts and adults will need a fishing license if you are 16 or older. I’m waiting on Mr Boes for that link for Florida.
These times mean we will leave North Baltimore on Friday July 7, 2020 at 1:30pm and return home on July 25, 2020 around 6:30pm
Since packing requirements only allow an 18 x24 sack .This qualifies as a carry on. We will take one suitcase for things like basic toiletries for all. That means one to share, Toothpaste, Deodorant, sunscreen etc. There will not be room for bedrolls unless they are compact hiking inflatable that fit into the sack along with basic necessities. We must remind all to pack light. 2 changes of clothes but make sure you have full coverage due to the intense sun. also , in regards to sleeping bags. I’d suggest a queen sheet due to the heat. you can fold into it like a taco.
Mr Boes has purchased the plane tickets so if you can. We need to re imburse him asap for that purchase.
Shooting sports camp at Berry April 24 – 26
Free camp for our scouts
I was able to reserve a tent camp site and 16 youth spots at the Black Swamp troop shoot on April 24-26 at Camp Berry in Findlay. This is a first come first serve on the troop shoot but any scout or parent can camp with us that weekend
Please let me know if you would like to come so I can add you to the sign up for the troop shoot. I will inform all by email when shooting sports is filled up, but we can take scouts either way to this camp. We still have room for 9 more scouts plus we are also running a First Aid station for the Cubs in our feeder pack that weekend.
Here is a link to the event
https://www.blackswampbsa.org/
registration/calendardetail. aspx?activitykey=2622218& orgkey=2477&ReturnURL=//www. blackswampbsa.org/app/ calendar/month/2477/2020-04- 01/2477/0/
This camp is tent camping and we will cook , patrol style. All ages of Boy scouts can shoot , Rifle, Archery and Shot gun. Some scouts need targets from the merit badges at camp last year and this is a good way to achieve that. Frank and Shawn will also be taking Wilderness First Aid that same weekend at camp to meet requirements for Sea Base.
Summer Camp June 21 thru 27. Camp Frontier in Pioneer Ohio
Just received all the info for summer camp . Cost this year is $328.00 if paid by April 28,2020… $348.00 after that. All early bird paid scouts will also receive a Camp Frontier hat. Here is a link to the leaders guide.. If you are a parent and would like to go with your son; Cost is $112.00 and also having Youth Protection completed. Make checks payable to Troop 315
Also Physicals are required for all scouts and adults participating. Here is the link for that
A copy of your insurance card is also required with this packet and due by June 1st, 2019
All scouts who filled out their merit badge request form will have first shot at the available slots. If you haven’t done this yet. Please get with me before May 1st to ensure you get what you want .
Quote from Lord Baden Powell
“The most worth-while thing is to try to put happiness into the lives of others.”
DEPARTING FLIGHT 2951
RETURNING FLIGHT 2950