Troop 315 March Newsletter

Scoutmaster Minute – by Shawn Benjamin

I’m asked daily about the current status of the Boy Scouts and it’s filing chapter 11 Bankruptcy. I wish I had answers to each of you but do know that the position the national leadership is in is to protect their financial position to support scouting in the future , but to also set aside money for all the legal and victims of abuse. I’ve attached a PDF for anyone needing to get some answers on current National news.

As for good ole Troop 315 , here in North Baltimore. We continue to structure our program in a traditional manner and as long as smiling faces are wanting to be scouts, then we have a mission and duty to deliver a fun program to our local youth. I feel I speak for all our leaders in telling everyone, We look at our job in scouting as fun for all and creating leaders for our future. Note – Our troop is 88 years old

Home Repair Merit Badge

Mike Julien will continue with Home repair merit badge this month and we ask for parents with plumbing and carpentry skill to possible help. Our punch list is as follows. Let me know if you can help. We will show up early to do some pre- work before scouts can assist

1. Stain and sand cabinets for kitchen area,

2. Run some new circuits from breaker box

3. install new plumbing for sink and new water heater

4. remodel bathrooms and install 2 new toilets.

Camp Alaska March 7-8

Are you prepared ? Will you stay warm” Do you have the proper skills to survive 24 hours on your own making a shelter, fire, and your own meals. We will leave the scouthouse at 8:00am on Saturday morning March 7 and hike .25 mile out to Dr. Roberts woods from Joe Whites house with all supplies carried by scouts. This camp will wrap up on Sunday morning at 8:00am with a .25 mile hike and return to scouthouse around 9:00am. Parents , we may need a few drivers to help transport

March 8 Blue & Gold Baquet

All scouts , Class A full uniform. We have 4 Webelos crossing over to our troop and will attend Cub Pack 372 Banquiet. Please arrive at the American Legion at 4:45pm. No meeting that day and the pack will offer a taco bar for supper.

Sea Base final payment March 15