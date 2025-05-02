Troop 315 May 2025 Newsletter

Summer Camp needs, All dues should be paid by May 1st. Anything after is 414.00 with no camp hat plus merit badges are tougher to get signed up for. Everyone needs their BSA physical Par ABC as well as informed consent and all adults need Michigan registry clearance
Camp frontier Pioneer scout reservation June 15 – 21
Copy of your insurance card
Informed consent permission slip
Cub Scout Adventure Camp Forms and Link…
May 4
Mr Bateson will continue with Emergency Preparedness merit badge, Please wear your Class A and have a pencin / paper along with your scout handbook.
May 11
Mothers Day – No meeting
May 16 – 17
Armed Forces Days and troop shoot.
Meet at scouthouse at 5:30pm for camp, We’ll leave at 6pm. Only need class B t shirt for Saturday as we’ll be serving food to military and other chores throughout the day,
We also will be taking 7 scouts to Camp Bery on Saturday at 12:30pm for a troop shoot.
Grocery list, please pick an item or two to send with your scout
5 paks hot dog buns
8 packs hambur buns
1 bag of roma tomatoes
1 lb ham
1 lb turnkey
1 lb roast beef
1 jar mayo
1 mustard
1 pickles
1 ketchup
5 8 ct hot dogs
2 cans coney dog sauce
4 16 ct or 2 36 ct cheese slices
1 40 ct case hamburger patties, ( Can be National beef case)
4 bags chips assorted
2 packs sandwich cookies
5 bags little debbie doughnuts
3 gal choco milk
8 paks koolaid lemonade
2 ags sugar
May 25
E Prep continues and learning to march for Memorial Day parade
May 26
Memoria Day Parade. Meet at fire station, 830am. Full class A Uniform Parade steps off at 9am. We will meet back at scouthouse for a lunch given by the American Legion after the ceremonies at both cemeteries
Courage and Resilience
Lord Baden Powell believed that courage and resilience were essential qualities that every Scout should possess. He believed that by developing these qualities, Scouts would be better equipped to face challenges and overcome adversity. Here are some quotes from Lord Baden Powell that highlight the importance of courage and resilience:
- “The most worth-while thing is to try to put happiness into the lives of others.” – Lord Baden Powell
- “Problems are only opportunities in work clothes.” – Lord Baden Powell
- “A Scout smiles and whistles under all circumstances.” – Lord Baden Powell
- “The difference between a success and a failure is often measured by the amount of courage one has.” – Lord Baden Powell
- “A scout should be prepared for whatever may come his way.” – Lord Baden Powell
- “The only thing that really matters is how well you walk through the fire.” – Lord Baden Powell
For Lord Baden Powell, courage meant facing challenges head-on, pushing through fear, and never giving up. He believed that resilience was the ability to bounce back from setbacks and learn from failures. Lord Baden Powell’s quotes remind Scouts to stay positive, keep a smile on their face, and be prepared for whatever comes their way. These qualities of courage and resilience are not only important for Scouts, but for everyone in life.