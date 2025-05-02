Troop 315 May 2025 Newsletter

Summer Camp needs, All dues should be paid by May 1st. Anything after is 414.00 with no camp hat plus merit badges are tougher to get signed up for. Everyone needs their BSA physical Par ABC as well as informed consent and all adults need Michigan registry clearance

May 4

Mr Bateson will continue with Emergency Preparedness merit badge, Please wear your Class A and have a pencin / paper along with your scout handbook.

May 11

Mothers Day – No meeting

May 16 – 17

Armed Forces Days and troop shoot.

Meet at scouthouse at 5:30pm for camp, We’ll leave at 6pm. Only need class B t shirt for Saturday as we’ll be serving food to military and other chores throughout the day,

We also will be taking 7 scouts to Camp Bery on Saturday at 12:30pm for a troop shoot.

Grocery list, please pick an item or two to send with your scout

5 paks hot dog buns

8 packs hambur buns

1 bag of roma tomatoes

1 lb ham

1 lb turnkey

1 lb roast beef

1 jar mayo

1 mustard

1 pickles

1 ketchup

5 8 ct hot dogs

2 cans coney dog sauce

4 16 ct or 2 36 ct cheese slices

1 40 ct case hamburger patties, ( Can be National beef case)

4 bags chips assorted

2 packs sandwich cookies

5 bags little debbie doughnuts

3 gal choco milk

8 paks koolaid lemonade

2 ags sugar

May 25

E Prep continues and learning to march for Memorial Day parade

May 26

Memoria Day Parade. Meet at fire station, 830am. Full class A Uniform Parade steps off at 9am. We will meet back at scouthouse for a lunch given by the American Legion after the ceremonies at both cemeteries