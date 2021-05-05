Troop 315 May Newsletter

Our troop makes me so happy. Our first meeting , back together, was a great moment . The whole gang met outside for a flag raising by our color guard. Announcement of upcoming program was met with great excitement and our newest scouts were all there ready to dive into this chapter of their scout lives. Boy; did we all miss it. I hope you are all ready for an amazing summer with the troop. Everything is in full swing, Fund raisers, High adventure, Summer camp, awards ceremonies and yes, a video game night . It’s like laying out the red carpet for our newbies so they see al the great stuff we do.

So what did the scout decide to do this summer; ALOT

Law Merit Badge May 8 –

Courthouse in BG for mock trial with Judge Reiger for Law Merit Badge. Meet at scout house in class A at 8:00am with your paperwork for the merit badge. Lunch will be provided and we should be done by 12:00pm

May 9 – Mothers Day, spend it with family and mom – No meeting



Armed Forces Details May 14 – 16

We will leave on Friday May 14 from scout house and go to Findlay’s Millstream Fairgrounds, camp and set up for the G.I. breakfast. This camp is free and includes all the Military displays, reenactments and swap meat. NOTE. Scouts have been known to buy items that cannot be brought to scout functions. If you do buy this stuff. We will hold onto it til after the camp and give back when parents pick you up. Also. Do not participate in any of the air soft wars that are staged by the re enactors. Lots of cool stuff there, knives, shooting stars, armor etc. Be ready for a leader to hold on to it til we get home. If it is a rainy weekend. we will pack up on Saturday evening.

May 23 & 30 Normal meetings. at 6pm

Memorial Day parade May 31

Line up at fire station at 8:30am, Step off at 9:00am Full Class A uniform, including any sashes , kneckerchiefs and extras you may have. We will train to march in patrols at the meetings and fall in behind the NB school marching band. Troop 343- Bradner and Troop 337, Bloomdale have been invited to also march along with Pack 372 and us. The hope is to have a very large scouting presence as a recruiting tool as well as to show N.B. how strong our program is. Looking and acting smartly really sets us off . Smartly ?

Smartly , a very old term adverb



1. in a manner showing quick-witted intelligence or skill. “a smartly conceived menu” 2. in an attractively neat and stylish manner. “he was dressed smartly in his suit”

Video Game Night. June 19-20

Scouts unanimously voted for this instead of Monsoon Lagoon. We will open scout house on Saturday at 2pm to set up games, We will leave at 3pm to go swimming in Blufton, eat at Stevie B’s for supper and return to scout house for the overnighter. Admission for pool and Stevie B;s should be around $13.00 per scout. On Sunday morning. We need to clean the scout house and be done by 8:00am. Leaders need their rest after this one 🙂 No meeting that Sunday

Summer Camp June 27 – July 3

We have 16 registered and paid scouts with 3 leaders going to camp. I do have most all merit badge sign ups . Physicals will need completed prior to March 10th.



Link 680-001_abc.pdf (scouting.org) also include an insurance card if you have coverage

Leaders attending : Joe White, Billy Trout, Jordan Kimmel & Shawn Benjamin : : Scouts – Josh F, Skyler L, Isaiah B, Jesse Noah Levi V. Jordan C, Aaron B, Cole C., Daniel H., Joe R., Rhys W., Jayden F., Cayden L.,Zack T.Chris J.,

If you’re still interested in going and you missed the early bird, we can register you at $332.00 for scouts

Elections July 11 & 18

Annually, The troop elects new leadership into its ranks, Each patrol has a patrol and Assistant patrol leader and the troop has a Senior patrol Leader, currently Jesse and his assistant Zack T. As a scout moves through his scouting life, they earn ranks , merit badges and take charge in different parts of the troop, There is a quartermaster, scribe, chaplains aid, historian, troop guide and so on. The scouts vote on this during these meetings so it’s important to attend since they all have a voice.

Awards picnic July 25

Time for all scouts to recieve patches, ranks, merit badges and office assignments, We usually meet a the park for a potluck and cook burgers and dogs on the grill. We invite the whole family out for food , scouting family time and awards.

Good Ole Summertime July 31

This is an all hands on deck fundraiser, It earns the troop and scouts alot for their accounts. We will have a sign up for scout and parent to work the food stand and trash patrol in 2 hour time slots, We are open from 10am to 9:30pm. Please consider helping since we need assistance in cooking, cashier, sandwich making. While we use the scouts for all this. It’s important to help and guide during the food handling process. The troop applies for a temporary food license and has to adhere to all local rules on food handling. Frank usually handles the kitchen along with volunteer parents. There is a setup Friday and clean up Saturday shift as well. We run 4 scouts and parents per 2 hr shift.