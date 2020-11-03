Troop 315 News

Kinda a short and info based newsletter this month. As we get ready for the spooky campout, I had realized that November will happen at camp . so this newsletter represents a rush job on my part. Once in a while this happens. Also. I need a head count on who would like to go to Sky Zone on New years eve as part of the Video game night / Lock . Based on numbers , leadership will decide if its doable

Also. Some items that i’m not sure are happening are Satan Claus visit, Winter camporee and Spring camporee. It’s not a problem for us since we can plan some great outings on our own.

November 8 Jordan Kimmel’s Eagle ceremony

Full Class A uniform , 2:00pm at the American Legion. Jordan Kimmel has invited the troop to his Court of Honor. We hope everyone can attend. Especially Skyler. He’s part of the moment. No meeting this Sunday

Speaking of Eagles. Alex trout is patiently waiting for his Board of Review so he can become an Eagle. We’re hoping the committee contacts him soon. Alex has recently enlisted in the National Gaurd, so upon graduation, he will begin his training

Re Charter

Annual scout membership will be due by December 31,2020. The new annual fee for scouting program is $66.00 for youth and $40 for adults. I haven’t seen anything in regards to financial assistance this year from council. I can use your scout account if the funds are there and will inform if you need to pay

November 15 Meat Stick turn in

This will be the second turn in for meat sticks. If we still have demand . Ill add one before Christmas, So far we’ve ordered over 3000 meat sticks. WOW

November 22 Law Merit Badge

Judge Matt Reger has invited the troop to Bowling Green Courthouse to teach a Law Merit Badge to the troop. We will leave the scouthouse at 8:00am Saturday morning and return that afternoon. We will be eating at the courthouse for lunch No Meeting this Sunday

November 29 Bowling Party

at Ten Pin Lanes from 2 – 4 pm. Free to all scouts, Ten pin has awesome food but bring money if you want to eat. This takes the place of the meeting. The meat stick orders will be in and we can give them out that day.

Camp Alaska Training

Starting in December, we will train the scouts in winter wilderness survival. We are preparing for a couple camp Alaska’s to be help when snow is on the ground. These camps will be held in January thru early March.

White Water Rafting

It’s a way off but we are planning a trip to Ohiopyle in Pennsylvania in August. I’ll need a head count for this trip. Cost usually runs $100 to $110 and includes foo, camping and rafting

Quote from Lord Baden Powell

Shawn Benjamin