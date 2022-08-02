Troop 315 Newsletter August 2022
Do you know this kid… Our own Levi Trout – Eagle Scout of Troop 315 won the 5K this year at the Good Ole Summertime. Totally awesome Levi.
Many, Many thanks for all the help at this year’s Good ole Summertime fundraiser. Even with the price of everything soring, These fundraisers help all our scouts earn their way. It’s a lot of work and tons of coordinating with organizations, scouts have been able to pay their way through an entire year of camps by just helping with these.
All happening this year yet, Pemberville Free Fair, Luckey Fest, Apple Butter Fest, Soccer Tournament and Meat sticks fundraiser are all opportunities to really earn some scout cash.
New youth leadership in the troop. Zack T. and Joe R. are now the Senior Patrol Leader and Assistant taking Jesse’s place who is now our Junior Assistant Scoutmaster. Each year the troop elects scouts for everything from leaders to quartermaster, Chaplin’s aid, Scribe, Troop Guide, etc. Congrats to all who took a position.
August 7 meeting – PLC
A PLC or Patrol Leaders Meeting is the youth leadership working on the calendar of events for the upcoming scout year. This runs from 12 months starting in September.
White Water rafting
Itinerary
Thursday August 11 9:00am Leave N.B. scout house to Ohio Pyle, PA
12:00pm Stop for Lunch in route
3:30pm Arrive at Benner campground
setup camp / swim / cook HOBO stew
Please check in at the Campground by 9pm. Breakfast will be served at Wilderness Voyageurs at 8:30am before your rafting trip. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and breakfast is the following day at 8:30 before you depart. Please plan accordingly to be on time for your scheduled activity.
Thursday 8/11/2022
27 0 0 0 Per Person nightly camping
Tent Camping at Tall Oaks Campground, 544 Camp Riamo Rd, Farmington, PA 15437
Benners Site 507
27 0 0 0 Benners Camping
Please check in by 9pm at the Benners Campground office, Nelson Road, 3 miles north of Route 40 Copy and Paste Link for directions from major highways and intersections: http://www.bennersmeadowrun.com/directions.shtml
Camping at Benners Site 507
Friday 8/12/2022
27 0 0 0 Per Person nightly camping
Tent Camping at Tall Oaks Campground, 544 Camp Riamo Rd, Farmington, PA 15437
27 0 0 0 Hot Cooked Breakfast 8:00 AM
This is served at 8:00am in Falls City Pub and Restaurant. Please be punctual with your arrival.
27 0 0 1 Lower Yough Guide Escorted 10:00 AM
Your check-in time is listed above. Please be punctual with your arrival. Thank You! This is a guide escorted trip, so there will not be a guide in your raft. Please make sure you are wearing clothing that can get wet, and shoes that stay on your feet! (No flip flops, slide-ons etc.)
27 0 0 0 Dinner – 5pm
The nightly menu is based on the day of the week, dinner is available for pick-up at 5:00pm from Falls City Pub Restaurant. If you need to change this time, please contact our office to do so.
27 0 0 0 Benners Camping
Please check in by 9pm at the Benners Campground office, Nelson Road, 3 miles north of Route 40 Copy and Paste Link for directions from major highways and intersections: http://www.bennersmeadowrun.com/directions.shtml
Camping at Benners
Saturday 8/13/2022
27 0 0 0 Hot Cooked Breakfast 8:00 AM
This is served at 8:00am in Falls City Pub and Restaurant. Please be punctual with your arrival.
After breakfast, we will stop at a few places in route home that Frank has planned out .
August 17-20 Pemberville
Trash detail on Wed /Thur/ Fri afternoon til 9 and Sat all day. We could use 2 scouts per shift and a parent. Sign up as follow, you will need to transport. For starters. only sign up for 1 shift and we’ll see how well we can cover the festival
Wed 4:00pm to 9pm
Thurs 4:00pm to 9pm
Fri 4:00pm to 930pm
Sat 11:00am – 4:00pm
4:00pm to 9:30pm
Save the Date
September 23 – 25 Luckey Fest
Fri Sept 30 Homecoming parade
Sat Oct 8 Soccer Parking Lot Duty
Sun Oct 9 Apple Butter Parking Lot Duty
Oct 14-16 Fall Camporee
Oct 22 Scouting for Food collection
Oct 29 Halloween Parade and cub hay ride
Nov 27 Bowling Party
Dec 31 Video Game Night
Feb 3-5 (2023) Winter Camp
upcoming ” Don’t be surprised info”
It’s not til December but, BSA is, once again, raising their annual membership fees…..$75.00…. per scout. Don’t be too alarmed. we still do well with our fundraisers.
Sir Robert Baden Powell
In assisting his ‘neighbour’ every day to the best of his ability, and keeping truth, honesty, and kindness perpetually before him, the Boy Scout, with as little formality as possible, is pleasing God. – Robert Baden-Powell