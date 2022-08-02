Troop 315 Newsletter August 2022

Do you know this kid… Our own Levi Trout – Eagle Scout of Troop 315 won the 5K this year at the Good Ole Summertime. Totally awesome Levi.



Many, Many thanks for all the help at this year’s Good ole Summertime fundraiser. Even with the price of everything soring, These fundraisers help all our scouts earn their way. It’s a lot of work and tons of coordinating with organizations, scouts have been able to pay their way through an entire year of camps by just helping with these.

All happening this year yet, Pemberville Free Fair, Luckey Fest, Apple Butter Fest, Soccer Tournament and Meat sticks fundraiser are all opportunities to really earn some scout cash.

New youth leadership in the troop. Zack T. and Joe R. are now the Senior Patrol Leader and Assistant taking Jesse’s place who is now our Junior Assistant Scoutmaster. Each year the troop elects scouts for everything from leaders to quartermaster, Chaplin’s aid, Scribe, Troop Guide, etc. Congrats to all who took a position.

August 7 meeting – PLC

A PLC or Patrol Leaders Meeting is the youth leadership working on the calendar of events for the upcoming scout year. This runs from 12 months starting in September.

White Water rafting

Itinerary

Thursday August 11 9:00am Leave N.B. scout house to Ohio Pyle, PA



12:00pm Stop for Lunch in route

3:30pm Arrive at Benner campground

setup camp / swim / cook HOBO stew



Please check in at the Campground by 9pm. Breakfast will be served at Wilderness Voyageurs at 8:30am before your rafting trip. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and breakfast is the following day at 8:30 before you depart. Please plan accordingly to be on time for your scheduled activity.

Thursday 8/11/2022

27 0 0 0 Per Person nightly camping

Tent Camping at Tall Oaks Campground, 544 Camp Riamo Rd, Farmington, PA 15437

Benners Site 507

27 0 0 0 Benners Camping

Please check in by 9pm at the Benners Campground office, Nelson Road, 3 miles north of Route 40 Copy and Paste Link for directions from major highways and intersections: http://www.bennersmeadowrun.com/directions.shtml

Camping at Benners Site 507

Friday 8/12/2022

27 0 0 0 Per Person nightly camping

Tent Camping at Tall Oaks Campground, 544 Camp Riamo Rd, Farmington, PA 15437

27 0 0 0 Hot Cooked Breakfast 8:00 AM

This is served at 8:00am in Falls City Pub and Restaurant. Please be punctual with your arrival.

27 0 0 1 Lower Yough Guide Escorted 10:00 AM

Your check-in time is listed above. Please be punctual with your arrival. Thank You! This is a guide escorted trip, so there will not be a guide in your raft. Please make sure you are wearing clothing that can get wet, and shoes that stay on your feet! (No flip flops, slide-ons etc.)

27 0 0 0 Dinner – 5pm

The nightly menu is based on the day of the week, dinner is available for pick-up at 5:00pm from Falls City Pub Restaurant. If you need to change this time, please contact our office to do so.

27 0 0 0 Benners Camping

Please check in by 9pm at the Benners Campground office, Nelson Road, 3 miles north of Route 40 Copy and Paste Link for directions from major highways and intersections: http://www.bennersmeadowrun.com/directions.shtml

Camping at Benners

Saturday 8/13/2022

27 0 0 0 Hot Cooked Breakfast 8:00 AM

This is served at 8:00am in Falls City Pub and Restaurant. Please be punctual with your arrival.

After breakfast, we will stop at a few places in route home that Frank has planned out .



August 17-20 Pemberville

Trash detail on Wed /Thur/ Fri afternoon til 9 and Sat all day. We could use 2 scouts per shift and a parent. Sign up as follow, you will need to transport. For starters. only sign up for 1 shift and we’ll see how well we can cover the festival

Wed 4:00pm to 9pm

Thurs 4:00pm to 9pm

Fri 4:00pm to 930pm

Sat 11:00am – 4:00pm

4:00pm to 9:30pm

Save the Date

September 23 – 25 Luckey Fest

Fri Sept 30 Homecoming parade

Sat Oct 8 Soccer Parking Lot Duty

Sun Oct 9 Apple Butter Parking Lot Duty

Oct 14-16 Fall Camporee

Oct 22 Scouting for Food collection

Oct 29 Halloween Parade and cub hay ride

Nov 27 Bowling Party

Dec 31 Video Game Night

Feb 3-5 (2023) Winter Camp

upcoming ” Don’t be surprised info”

It’s not til December but, BSA is, once again, raising their annual membership fees…..$75.00…. per scout. Don’t be too alarmed. we still do well with our fundraisers.



Sir Robert Baden Powell

In assisting his ‘neighbour’ every day to the best of his ability, and keeping truth, honesty, and kindness perpetually before him, the Boy Scout, with as little formality as possible, is pleasing God. – Robert Baden-Powell