

Troop 315 Newsletter August 2023

Picture is from Mansfield State Reformatory this last weekend along with Crime Prevention merit badge at the Mansfield Police Department

With new leadership comes new ideas. As Zack T. and Joe R. end their roles as Senior Patrol Leader and Assistant SPL, we have now changed to our new Boy led SPL. Daniel H. and Boden L. are now taking us to the next chapter, Daniel has hopes of allowing out patrols, Eagles, Dragons and Pyro to take on their own identity. We always try to have our patrols run individual however, the boys will tend to join up and run as one. Good luck to our new leaders.

August 6

Patrol Leaders Committee. All our troop leaders will plan out our 2023-2024 calendar picking camps, fundraisers, and other community service items. This allows the adult committee to facilitate a budget and upcoming outing for the troop.

August 13

Picnic and Awards at 5PM at the village park. We will have a shelter house reserved. Note. Due to timing, it is a little later this year. Potluck style and scouts wear class A shirt. The troop will receive merit badges, ranks, positions and patrol patches and other patches earned since our winter court. Scouts bring your families since this ceremony is for you and your advancement.

August 16 – 19

Pemberville Free Fair trash detail. Here is the list of who signed up.

>> Wednesday 5 – 930pm River , Cole

>> Thursday 5 – 930pm Dominic , Thomas

>>

>> Friday 5 – 930pm Odin, Dylan

>> Saturday 11:ooam – 4:00 pm Boden Joseph

>> Saturday 4:oopm – 10:00 pm Rhys & Donovan

August 20

Scout end of year party – Cost 12.00 – Swimming at Riverside park and Stevie Bs for Pizza pig out.

Meet at scout house at 1:00pm and will swim til 5:00pm , then it;s off to Stevie B’s for supper. All are welcome

August 27

Isaiah B. Eagle Court of Honor

3:00pm at the American Legion – – – Full Class A. Isaiah will have his Eagle court with all scouts expected to attend. His family will choose his Color Guard and Honor Guard . Larry and I are working with them on their script .

Upcoming Fund raisers – Mark your Calendars

August 16 – 19 Pemberville Free Fair Trash Detail

September 22 – 24 Luckey Festival Food and Trash

October 7 Van Buren Soccer Tournament

October 8 Apple butter festival parking detail

Annual Meat Stick sale October thru December

Quote from Lord Baden Powell

“Show me a poorly uniformed troop and I’ll show you a poorly uniformed leader.”