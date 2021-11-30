Troop 315 Newsletter December 2021

Santa visit is Wednesday, December 1st at the Theater. Please arrive around 5:15pm to get into your elf costume and instruction. We have jobs for all of you. If your plan on being a doorman or help with the horse rides , Dress warm. bring a Santa hat if you have one.

Re charter time is here; Scout dues are $72.00 for 1 year membership. Deadline to have these paid is December 31st. Most of you have money in your accounts so I will adjust or contact you if fees are needed

December 5th, we will draw names for the gift exchange for our party. Try to keep it around $10.00

December 5th and 12th will continue with merit badges with Mr Bateson, These classes are Eagle required and mandatory for the completion of the badge Older scouts will work on community service projects with Mr. Trout.

We will be filling all the meat stick orders we have to date. Please turn in all money you have so we can add to your account. There will be one more turn in date for orders. December 12th. . The shipping is a little slow so this one may come in right after Christmas.

December 19th Scout Christmas party. bring your exhcange gift in , We will have food for everyone.

December 26 – No Meeting

January 1. Video game lock in. We will unlock the scout house at 3pm for game setup. We will leave for Toledo at 4:30pm. The shelter house and the scout house can used for games. Pizza will be at the scout house for supper when we return. Cost for the event is $20.00. Yes you can bring a friend.

We have T-shirts. all sizes from adult Small to XXL. $7.00 if you need one. They are considered our class B and used for all community service and fundraiser’s. Both adults and scouts can wear them.

Just found out the the Cub lock in is on for the beginning of the year. I’ll have more details since we volunteer at this event. This will happen the same weekend as the District First Aid meet.

A mock crash is being planned by the NBHS and NBPD . We will offer the Emergency Preparedness merit badge in the spring and attend the mock crash. More to come

Committee members

Charter Rep Dennis Miller Unit Commissioner John Bailey

Mike Julien Committee Chair

Frank Boes Parent coordinator

Tiffany Bowling Treasurer

Larry Bateson Eagle Coach

Tammy Trout- committee member

Joe White, Tim Brown, William Trout – Assistant Scout leaders

Shawn Benjamin Scoutmaster

Christmas Scout story.