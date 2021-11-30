Troop 315 Newsletter December 2021
Santa visit is Wednesday, December 1st at the Theater. Please arrive around 5:15pm to get into your elf costume and instruction. We have jobs for all of you. If your plan on being a doorman or help with the horse rides , Dress warm. bring a Santa hat if you have one.
Re charter time is here; Scout dues are $72.00 for 1 year membership. Deadline to have these paid is December 31st. Most of you have money in your accounts so I will adjust or contact you if fees are needed
December 5th, we will draw names for the gift exchange for our party. Try to keep it around $10.00
December 5th and 12th will continue with merit badges with Mr Bateson, These classes are Eagle required and mandatory for the completion of the badge Older scouts will work on community service projects with Mr. Trout.
We will be filling all the meat stick orders we have to date. Please turn in all money you have so we can add to your account. There will be one more turn in date for orders. December 12th. . The shipping is a little slow so this one may come in right after Christmas.
December 19th Scout Christmas party. bring your exhcange gift in , We will have food for everyone.
December 26 – No Meeting
January 1. Video game lock in. We will unlock the scout house at 3pm for game setup. We will leave for Toledo at 4:30pm. The shelter house and the scout house can used for games. Pizza will be at the scout house for supper when we return. Cost for the event is $20.00. Yes you can bring a friend.
We have T-shirts. all sizes from adult Small to XXL. $7.00 if you need one. They are considered our class B and used for all community service and fundraiser’s. Both adults and scouts can wear them.
Just found out the the Cub lock in is on for the beginning of the year. I’ll have more details since we volunteer at this event. This will happen the same weekend as the District First Aid meet.
A mock crash is being planned by the NBHS and NBPD . We will offer the Emergency Preparedness merit badge in the spring and attend the mock crash. More to come
Committee members
Charter Rep Dennis MillerUnit Commissioner John BaileyMike Julien Committee ChairFrank Boes Parent coordinatorTiffany Bowling TreasurerLarry Bateson Eagle CoachTammy Trout- committee memberJoe White, Tim Brown, William Trout – Assistant Scout leadersShawn Benjamin Scoutmaster
Christmas Scout story.
In spite of the fun and laughter, 13-year-old Frank Wilson was not happy. It was true he had received all the presents he wanted. And he enjoyed the traditional Christmas Eve reunions with relatives for the purpose of exchanging gifts and good wishes. But, Frank was not happy because this was his first Christmas without his brother, Steve, who during the year, had been killed by a reckless driver.
Frank missed his brother and the close companionship they had together. Frank said good-bye to his relatives and explained to his parents that he was leaving a little early to see a friend; and from there he could walk home. Since it was cold outside, Frank put on his new plaid jacket. It was his FAVORITE gift. He placed the other presents on his new sled. Then Frank headed out, hoping to find the patrol leader of his Boy Scout troop. Frank always felt understood by him. Though rich in wisdom, he lived in the Flats, the section of town where most of the poor lived, and his patrol leader did odd jobs to help support his family.
To Frank’s disappointment, his friend was not at home. As Frank hiked down the street toward home, he caught glimpses of trees and decorations in many of the small houses. Then, through one front window, he glimpsed a shabby room with limp stockings hanging over an empty fireplace. A woman was seated nearby . . . weeping. The stockings reminded him of the way he and his brother had always hung theirs side by side. The next morning, they would be bursting with presents.
A sudden thought struck Frank : he had not done his ‘good deed’ for the day. Before the impulse passed, he knocked on the door. ‘Yes?’ the sad voice of the woman asked. ‘May I come in?’ asked Frank. ‘You are very welcome,’ she said, seeing his sled full of gifts, and assuming he was making a collection, ‘but I have no food or gifts for you. I have nothing for my own children.’
‘That’s not why I am here,’ Frank replied. ‘Please choose whatever presents you would like for your children from the sled.’
‘Why, God bless you!’ the amazed woman answered gratefully. She selected some candies, a game, the toy airplane and a puzzle. When she took the Scout flashlight, Frank almost cried out. Finally, the stockings were full.
‘Won’t you tell me your name?’ she asked, as Frank was leaving.
‘Just call me the Christmas Scout,’ he replied.
The visit left Frank touched, and with an unexpected flicker of joy in his heart. He understood that his sorrow was not the only sorrow in the world. Before he left the Flats, he had given away the remainder of his gifts. The plaid jacket had gone to a shivering boy.
Now Frank trudged homeward, cold and uneasy. How could he explain to his parents that he had given his presents away? ‘Where are your presents, son?’ asked his father as Frank entered the house.
Frank answered, ‘I gave them away.’
‘The airplane from Aunt Susan? Your coat from Grandma? Your flashlight? We thought you were happy with your gifts.’
‘I was very happy,’ the boy answered quietly.
‘But Frank, how could you be so impulsive?’ his mother asked. ‘How will we explain to the relatives who spent so much time and gave so much love shopping for you?’
His father was firm. ‘You made your choice, Frank. We cannot afford any more presents.’
With his brother gone, and his family disappointed in him, Frank suddenly felt dreadfully alone. He had not expected a reward for his generosity, for he knew that a good deed always should be its own reward. It would be tarnished otherwise. So he did not want his gifts back; however he wondered if he would ever again truly recapture joy in his life. He thought he had this evening, but it had been fleeting. Frank thought of his brother, and sobbed himself to sleep.
The next morning, he came downstairs to find his parents listening to Christmas music on the radio. Then the announcer spoke: ‘Merry Christmas, everybody! The nicest Christmas story we have this morning comes from the Flats. A crippled boy down there has a new sled this morning, another youngster has a fine plaid jacket, and several families report that their children were made happy last night by gifts from a teenage boy who simply called himself the Christmas Scout. No one could identify him, but the children of the Flats claim that the Christmas Scout was a personal representative of old Santa Claus himself.’
Frank felt his father’s arms go around his shoulders, and he saw his mother smiling through her tears. ‘Why didn’t you tell us? We didn’t understand. We are so proud of you, son.’
The carols came over the air again filling the room with music: ‘. . .Praises sing to God the King, and peace to men on Earth.’
Shawn Benjamin – Scoutmaster