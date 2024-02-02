North Baltimore, Ohio

Troop 315 Newsletter February 2024

A big worry came this year as I re-chartered our troop. We submitted dues for only 11 scouts. You read right, 11 scouts. I hadn’t seen that since 2010 and really hit. Wood District’s 2nd biggest troop lost a good chunk of its members. Til I realized I have a ton of new scouts coming aboard. Eric from Pack 372 mentioned 4 crossovers hoping to join in March. plus. We have new 10 y/o olds just coming in from non-scouting . Joey , Elijah , Zain , Rylex , makes 8 new scouts. We did lose 7 due to aging out and a few random things,

Troops across the US have been losing numbers and Troop 315 had been going against the grain. 19 scouts are a good number and I have 3 more, in addition too, coming up to join as well. Below is the new scout application for my new scouts



524-406.pdf (scouting.org) Finanical assistance is available, Please let me know

Winter Camporee Feb 2-4

I’ll be at the scout house at 5pm Friday for loading. We will leave at 6pm to go to Camp Miakonda in Sylvania, OH. Please bring your grocery item for packing… We are cabin camping so bring sleeping bag, pillow, pj’s. toiletries, Class A shirt. We should return no later than 9:30am Sunday morning.

16 ct kool aid packs (LEVI V.) 6 8ct hamburger buns(RHYS) 2 lbs roast beef(DONOVAN) 2 lbs turkey(DANIEL) 2 lbs ham(DANIEL) 24 ct sliced American cheese(CAMDEN) 1 head lettuce(JESSE V.) 3 tomatoes(DYLAN) 1 onion(DOMINIC) 1 mustard(DOMINIC) 1 squeeze mayo(DOMINIC) 2 packs sandwich cookies(JOEY) 5 8ct Aldi brand grands biscuits baked and bagged(BOES) 2 dz eggs(CAMDEN) 1 bag family shredded mozzarella cheese(DYLAN) 1 bag family fiesta blend cheese(JOEY) 1 gal Sausage gravy. Gordan’s has it 4 bags assorted chips(DYLAN) 3 gal choco milk(RHYS) 3 lbs. burger cooked and bagged(RYLEX) 3 large jars spaghetti sauce(JOHN) 6 bags little Debbie doughnuts (NOAH V.)



Pinewood Derby Feb 4

Cub scouts are having their pinewood derby that Sunday and require the help to 4 – 6 scouts in Class A. Show up around 12:45pm at Powell gym. Eric will assign your detail.

Scout Sunday Feb 11

St James United Merhodist Church in North Baltimore has invited us to their worship service in celebration of Scout Sunday .. What is Scout Sunday?

The Boy Scouts of America designates the Sunday that falls before February 8 (Scouting Anniversary Day) as Scout Sunday, which is the primary date to recognize the contributions of young people and adults to Scouting.



Full Class A and 11:00am is their worship time. We will still have a meeting that evening at 6:00pm

Jesse Vanlerberg Eagle Court

February 18 at 3:00pm ..American Legion. Jesse will celebrate is rank of Eagle. All are welcome. Full Class A. Always a privilege to honor a scout at these ceremonies. Scout and parents. Being it’s Jesse. There will be a part in the ceremony for special guest and Thanks you’s. Feel free to add a short story about Jesse you may have. We will allow you time to come to the podium for this.

Summer Camp upcoming details

Summer Camp 2024. Hard to believe that plans are beginning for camp. Lots of ..to do’s stuff. The Pioneer Scout Reservation Leaders Guide is attached and your welcome to take a look. We are week 1.. June 16-24th this year and staying at CODY campsite.