Troop 315 Newsletter January 2022
A very Happy New Year to all the scouts and families. I hope everyone had a wonderful holiday season. An exciting 2022 calendar is ahead including lots of camps. Such a wonderful time seeing scouts who have been gone. Alex Trout, Jordan Kimmel, Levi Trout all stopped and said hello. But everyday is a gift to all the leaders in our troop. We enjoy seeing all your smiling faces, Listening to your ideas and concerns; really keeping the scout spirit alive as ideas and planning make Troop 315 a great place to be . Part of the listening is hearing Jesse and the others really gearing up for our first camp of the new year. They’ve been telling me, They’re ready for a camp. Here we go
January 1. Video game lock in.
We will unlock the scout house at 3pm for game setup. We will leave for Toledo at 4:30pm. The shelter house and the scout house can used for games. Pizza will be at the scout house for supper when we return. Cost for the event is $20.00. Yes you can bring a friend.
Cub Scout Lock in
January 8th – Our troop annually volunteers to run stations for the District Cub Lock in at the BGSU Field house. The program starts at 8:00pm and runs til 2:30am. Be at the scout house at 7:30pm We will drop scouts off at home after the event. Bring snacks, water bottle and wear your class B t-shirt – side note.. The troop will not be going to the First Aid meet this year. There wasn’t much interest by the scouts
Meeting Jan 9
We will have a meeting on January 9th for the scouts going to Lakota as a training prep for cold weather camping
Black Swamp Klondike at Camp Lakota – cost $7.00
January 14-16. we will leave the scout house at 5:30pm Friday night. NOTE we will have a winter camp prep meeting on January 9th. Camping in the winter requires some survival prep and you ‘all need it. So far Jesse, Daniel, Cole, Levi, Aaron, Boden, Joseph, Zack , Casey & Jayden have said they’re going… Who else?
The grocery list is almost complete. Just a couple items needed ; who’s got the beans ?
3 bags frozen tat\er tots(CARY)
1 family bag of shredded cheese(CARY)
3 onions(BOES)
2 eckrich summer sausage(SHAWN)
3 dozen eggs(ROSE)
24 ct frozen burger patties(HINKLE)
3 8 pk burger buns(BODEN)
24 ct sliced cheese(VANLERBERG)
2 bags assorted chips(WE HAVE)
2 gal choco milk(BOES)
5 bags little Debbie assorted doughnuts(MOWERY)
5 lbs hamburger(BOES)
2 big cans red kidney beans
2 big cans small chili beans
3 cans tomato juice(BOES)
2 cans tomato paste*VANLERBERG)
3 boxes saltine crackers(FREE)
Kettle Drive
A big Thank you to Daniel and Camdan for running the kettle drive in December for storm victims . They collected 438.00. Steve Thompson and Larry Bateson helped them. Boys. Remember to put that into your service hours.
Winter Camp at Camp Miakonda – Cost $10.00
February 4-6 Again we will leave at 5:30pm from the scout house. This camp comes with a heated cabin. This camp also requires a grocery list but the menu so far includes
Friday -cold cut sandwiches / chips
Saturday Breakfast – Biscuits & Gravy
Saturday Lunch – Chili dogs & Mac n Cheese
Saturday Supper – Frank’s Lasagna
Sunday Breakfast – Doughnuts & OJ
Wednesday February 16 – Troop 315 Court of Honor
6:30pm at the Theater. We will meet for awards, ranks, merit badges , fun and laughter, Class A uniform. Any adult takers on fetching pizza for the event ? Troop will cover cost
February 26-27 Camp Alaska
Camp Alaska at Doc. Roberts woods. Yep, a true winter survival experience. Scouts will hike 1/2 mile from Joe Whites House to the woods with all their gear, Set up camp, shelter, cook their own food, and spend 24 hours out. We will have prep meetings before this camp.
Committee members
Charter Rep Dennis MillerUnit Commissioner John BaileyMike Julien Committee ChairFrank Boes Parent coordinatorTiffany Bowling TreasurerLarry Bateson Eagle CoachTammy Trout- committee memberJoe White, Tim Brown, William Trout – Assistant Scout leadersShawn Benjamin ScoutmasterWho is W.D.Boyce ?
No not Isaiah’s great, great grandpa – William Dickson Boyce (June 16, 1858 – June 11, 1929) was an American newspaper man, entrepreneur, magazine publisher, and explorer. He was the founder of the Boy Scouts of America
Boyce learned about Scouting while passing through London during his first expedition to Africa in 1909. According to somewhat fictionalized legend, Boyce had become lost in the dense London fog, but was guided back to his destination by a young boy, who told him that he was merely doing his duty as a Boy Scout. Boyce then read printed material on Scouting, and on his return to the United States, he formed the B.S.A.
From its start, Boyce focused the Scouting program on teaching self-reliance, citizenship, resourcefulness, patriotism, obedience, cheerfulness, courage, and courtesy in order “to make men”.