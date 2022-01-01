Troop 315 Newsletter January 2022

A very Happy New Year to all the scouts and families. I hope everyone had a wonderful holiday season. An exciting 2022 calendar is ahead including lots of camps. Such a wonderful time seeing scouts who have been gone. Alex Trout, Jordan Kimmel, Levi Trout all stopped and said hello. But everyday is a gift to all the leaders in our troop. We enjoy seeing all your smiling faces, Listening to your ideas and concerns; really keeping the scout spirit alive as ideas and planning make Troop 315 a great place to be . Part of the listening is hearing Jesse and the others really gearing up for our first camp of the new year. They’ve been telling me, They’re ready for a camp. Here we go

January 1. Video game lock in.

We will unlock the scout house at 3pm for game setup. We will leave for Toledo at 4:30pm. The shelter house and the scout house can used for games. Pizza will be at the scout house for supper when we return. Cost for the event is $20.00. Yes you can bring a friend.



Cub Scout Lock in

January 8th – Our troop annually volunteers to run stations for the District Cub Lock in at the BGSU Field house. The program starts at 8:00pm and runs til 2:30am. Be at the scout house at 7:30pm We will drop scouts off at home after the event. Bring snacks, water bottle and wear your class B t-shirt – side note.. The troop will not be going to the First Aid meet this year. There wasn’t much interest by the scouts

Meeting Jan 9

We will have a meeting on January 9th for the scouts going to Lakota as a training prep for cold weather camping

Black Swamp Klondike at Camp Lakota – cost $7.00

January 14-16. we will leave the scout house at 5:30pm Friday night. NOTE we will have a winter camp prep meeting on January 9th. Camping in the winter requires some survival prep and you ‘all need it. So far Jesse, Daniel, Cole, Levi, Aaron, Boden, Joseph, Zack , Casey & Jayden have said they’re going… Who else?

The grocery list is almost complete. Just a couple items needed ; who’s got the beans ?