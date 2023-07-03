Troop 315 Newsletter July



Mark Lewis Povenmire, 64, of North Baltimore, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:25 PM. He was born July 30, 1958 to the late Ralph and Mary Lou (McCullough) Povenmire.



Mark loved to cook, garden, ride motorcycles and work on his 1969 Chevelle. He loved spending time with his family and was overjoyed when his grandson was born and when he got the news that his granddaughter was on the way. He greatly enjoyed riding with “The Sons of Arthritis” and going to car shows with his friend John, even though he had a Corvette. He was a retired Product Engineer at TTC in Toledo, Ohio. He was a previous Scoutmaster of North Baltimore Boy Scout Troop 315. He had coached junior high wrestling and is a North Baltimore Music Booster member for life.



Mark is survived by his loving wife, Ginger (Reichenbach), whom he married on May 28, 1983. He is also survived by a daughter, Jennie (Josh) Baumann of East Lansing, MI; a son, Corey (Ashley) Povenmire of Findlay; a shared son, Kyle Neumann of Ft. Carson, CO.; a brother, Mike (Michelle) Povenmire of Bloomdale, OH; and two grandchildren, Jackson and Amelia.



A celebration of life will be held at Basic Truth Church, 12389 Tank Farm Road, Cygnet, Ohio, 43413, on July 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Contributions in Mark’s memory may be shared with Boy Scout Troop 315 or the North Baltimore Music Boosters. SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME are assisting Mark’s family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family



Mark had passed the troop onto me in 2010 with 9 scouts. Mark helped me mold what we have today . We are going honor Mark by attending his funeral in Cygnet . Please show up in full class A as we will honor share in stories and give Ginger, his wife, a scout memento on behalf of the troop.



July Schedule



No meeting Sunday June 2nd due to a lot of scouts being gone on vacation. Elections will start on July 16 and 23 with our family picnic on July 30





July 9th



We will work with scouts on Totin Chit, Fireman Chit since alot of scouts do not have them. We will also go over all ranks and badges earned for the upcoming picnic



July 16th & 23



Troop Elections, from Senior Patrol Leader to all the other offices in the troop. The boys will elect its new leadership so make sure you can all attend since it defines our next year.



July 29th



Mansfield State reformatory tour. We will meet at the scouthouse at 9:00am to go to the prison for a day trip. After the trip, there will be a picnic on the lawn followed by a Crime prevention class at the Mansfield Police Dept.



July 30th



Awards Picnic. Potluck Style at the N.B, Shelter house. Sunday at 5:oopm. Scouts and families are invited for ranks and awards ceremony. Class A shirt. We will provide the burgers and dogs ..



Final campout of summer



Mr. Boes and Daniel’s dad are brainstorming of a August camp to finish out the summer. The Mohican camp is all booked up so looking for other options. Stay tuned.



Scout Fun



Pemberville Free Fair

August 16-19. Scouts can sign up for a time to help with trash duty. Please select 1 time slot for now and will open up a second based on availability. 2 per time slot



Wednesday 5 – 930pm

Thursday 5 – 930pm

Friday 5 – 930pm

Saturday 11:ooam – 4:00 pm

Saturday 4:oopm – 10:00 pm