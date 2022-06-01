Troop 315 Newsletter June 2022
Summers going to be busy; We have planned a lot of programs in June-August and we hope our troop can enjoy all we have to offer. It takes all the excitement of our leaders, and volunteer time from parents and communities around Wood county to help us earn/help/and have fun as scouts. In July our Good Ole Summertime fest requires all our scouts and parent’s to run our food booth. The boys net over $3000 on this event and all who help get a chunk for their yearly program. Sign up will start in July. Here is a list of This summer’s Calander
Monday May 30 Memorial Day parade
June 5th Sunday Parents info meeting for Camp
Saturday June 11 John Mohney Eagle Ceremony
Wednesday June 15 Monsoon Lagoon
June 19 – June 25 Summer Camp
July 3rd & 10th Elections
July 15-17 Mansfield State Prison Camp
Sunday July 24 Family Picnic and Awards
Saturday July 30 GOST Fundraiser
Thursday Aug 13-15 White Water Rafting in Pennsylvania
Wed Aug 17 – 20 Pemberville Free Fair Trash Detail
After Summer
September 23 – 25 Luckey Fest
Sat Oct 8 Soccer Parking Lot Duty
Sun Oct 9 Apple Butter Parking Lot Duty
June 5 Summer Camp Shake down
All new parents or anyone interested in this year’s program, Questions, and final details like Physicals/ Camp Dues and equipment list will be at the meeting. By now all scouts should have or have been scheduled to get their annual BSA physical, which is due June 6. Anything after will be submitted at camp through the intake process, Depending on what each troop submits by leaders meeting, determines how long we wait at the front door for processing.
Link for Physical 680-001_abc.pdf (scouting.org)
Copy of Insurance Card
Link for Permission slip Leaders/Parents Guide Appendices | Camp Frontier | Pioneer Scout Reservation | Erie Shores Council (psrweb.org) Page C from this link
June 11 John Mohney Eagle Ceremony
1:00pm 8420 Jerry City Rd Wayne oh 43466, Please come in full Class A uniform, This is a farm right outside of Jerry City. There will be food after the ceremony. Parents. This is a combination Graduation part for John and the Scout portion will finish by, no later than 2:30pm to allow the family to have their party following the ceremony
June 15 Monsoon Lagoon
Wednesday at 10:00am We will go to Monsoon Lagoon Go Cart and Water park, I do have 4 extra tickets: Josh , Daniel , Cole , Joseph , Reese , Boden , Jesse, Noah , Levi , Zack L , Skyler, Blaze ,Zack , Conner, Jeremiah , Aaron, Casey. John are signed up to go. Who else. I do have a few more tickets.
Pack a sack lunch and have money for Mc’D’s after we leave.
June 19-25 Summer Camp
We will leave the scouthouse at 10:00 am Sunday morning, Pack a sack lunch . We usually get home by 10 am the following Saturday morning. Here is the complete Leaders Guide to look at in regards to camp. All scouts are signed up for their merit badges and parents night is a go this year
Link Camp Frontier Leaders/Parents Guide | Camp Frontier | Pioneer Scout Reservation | Erie Shores Council (psrweb.org)
Troop Elections the following 2 weeks after camp.
