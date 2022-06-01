Troop 315 Newsletter June 2022

Summers going to be busy; We have planned a lot of programs in June-August and we hope our troop can enjoy all we have to offer. It takes all the excitement of our leaders, and volunteer time from parents and communities around Wood county to help us earn/help/and have fun as scouts. In July our Good Ole Summertime fest requires all our scouts and parent’s to run our food booth. The boys net over $3000 on this event and all who help get a chunk for their yearly program. Sign up will start in July. Here is a list of This summer’s Calander

Monday May 30 Memorial Day parade

June 5th Sunday Parents info meeting for Camp

Saturday June 11 John Mohney Eagle Ceremony

Wednesday June 15 Monsoon Lagoon

June 19 – June 25 Summer Camp

July 3rd & 10th Elections

July 15-17 Mansfield State Prison Camp

Sunday July 24 Family Picnic and Awards

Saturday July 30 GOST Fundraiser

Thursday Aug 13-15 White Water Rafting in Pennsylvania

Wed Aug 17 – 20 Pemberville Free Fair Trash Detail

After Summer

September 23 – 25 Luckey Fest

Sat Oct 8 Soccer Parking Lot Duty

Sun Oct 9 Apple Butter Parking Lot Duty

June 5 Summer Camp Shake down

All new parents or anyone interested in this year’s program, Questions, and final details like Physicals/ Camp Dues and equipment list will be at the meeting. By now all scouts should have or have been scheduled to get their annual BSA physical, which is due June 6. Anything after will be submitted at camp through the intake process, Depending on what each troop submits by leaders meeting, determines how long we wait at the front door for processing.

Copy of Insurance Card

June 11 John Mohney Eagle Ceremony

1:00pm 8420 Jerry City Rd Wayne oh 43466, Please come in full Class A uniform, This is a farm right outside of Jerry City. There will be food after the ceremony. Parents. This is a combination Graduation part for John and the Scout portion will finish by, no later than 2:30pm to allow the family to have their party following the ceremony

June 15 Monsoon Lagoon

Wednesday at 10:00am We will go to Monsoon Lagoon Go Cart and Water park, I do have 4 extra tickets: Josh , Daniel , Cole , Joseph , Reese , Boden , Jesse, Noah , Levi , Zack L , Skyler, Blaze ,Zack , Conner, Jeremiah , Aaron, Casey. John are signed up to go. Who else. I do have a few more tickets.

Pack a sack lunch and have money for Mc’D’s after we leave.

June 19-25 Summer Camp

We will leave the scouthouse at 10:00 am Sunday morning, Pack a sack lunch . We usually get home by 10 am the following Saturday morning. Here is the complete Leaders Guide to look at in regards to camp. All scouts are signed up for their merit badges and parents night is a go this year

Troop Elections the following 2 weeks after camp.

Sir Robert Baden Powell Funeral



