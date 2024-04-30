Troop 315 Newsletter – MAY 2024

To say I’m excited about our new scouts is an understatement. We’ve had a large group of new scouts and crossovers which helped our troop grow once again. Pre Covid, we had almost 30 scouts and as of last year, we dropped to 12 so welcome all. Our calander is pretty full so pay close attention to all the details in these monthly newsletter. Camps, Fundraisers, outings, merit badges all are presented here as the boys plan them. Reminder, Boy Scouts are boy led so all activities are approved boy our troop and coordinated and guided by our adult leaders.

Side note, I’m super excited when a parent joins the troop to add tour our leadership. Back when I first took the title of Scoutmaster, Tony Hetrick was there with his son to help as assistant scoutmaster, Frank Boes, along with his son took the baton, Now I believe our newest scout, Wendel and his dad, Tim will be our next duo to add enthusiasm to N.B.’s troop. Parents you are always welcome to join in on the fun, but we will definitely need you for annual fundraiser activities to help our boys earn their way through scouts, We generate approx. 6000.0 per year in fundraising efforts which require all hands-on deck for these functions.

Nature Merit Badge

Mr. Thompson will continue teaching this on April 28 and May 5

Mother’s Day May 12 – NO MEETING

Take this day to appreciate mom a bit extra for all she does, Evan at my age, My mom is the world to me and realize as an adult all the things she sacrificed to make sure we grew up to good people.

Armed Forces Days

May 17-19 – in Finday, Ohio at the Millstream fairgrounds. Our troop , along with Troop 337 prepares 115 breakfast for the vets and company in the morning. It’s a 5:30am detail but is well received among our military. We are also in charge of trash detail this year and will assign 2 boys per 2 hr block, along with Joe to handle trash all weekend long, This detail will finish around 2:00pm Sunday, at which time we can leave. . We do camp all weekend. Rain or shine

Troop will meet at scout house; Doors unlock at 5:30pm and we depart at 6:00pm. Tent, sleeping back, mess kit, toiletries, pj’s class B (NOT CLASS A Uniform) required on Saturday. they do have showers and a huge military flea market, lots of fun stuff to do throughout the day. Parent’s and scouts may attend and camp.

Grocery list, please email me back with an item or 2 your family can add to our list for feeding the scouts. Bring all items the day we pack trailer and depart. Friday May 17

5 pks hamburger buns x2

5 pks hot dog buns

5 8ct hot dogs

2 lbs cold cut turkey

2 lbs cold cut ham

2 lbs cold cut roast beef

1 head lettuce

3 tomatoes

1 pk 36 ct American cheese

2 onions

6 bags little Debbie asst. doughnuts

4 gal choco milk

5 box mac n cheese

1 gal white milk

1 bottle ketchup

1 bottle mustard

1 squirt bottle mayo

4 bags assorted chips / doritos

2 pks sandwich cookies

2 bags lb sugar

16 pks kool aid

5 lbs chicken for shredd(BOES)

4 cans baked beans large ones.

Summer camp info

We have funds and arrangements for all scout who signed up to attend camp, Any financial discussed with me, I’ll work with as we get closer but thank you everyone for meeting the deadline. Next task, BSA Physicals and informed consent forms. Below are the attachments needed by June 1 : required for all participants and leaders.Dr need to do the physical or have a previous one transferred onto this form. These are required every 12 months for all scouts,