Troop 315 Newsletter – MAY 2024
To say I’m excited about our new scouts is an understatement. We’ve had a large group of new scouts and crossovers which helped our troop grow once again. Pre Covid, we had almost 30 scouts and as of last year, we dropped to 12 so welcome all. Our calander is pretty full so pay close attention to all the details in these monthly newsletter. Camps, Fundraisers, outings, merit badges all are presented here as the boys plan them. Reminder, Boy Scouts are boy led so all activities are approved boy our troop and coordinated and guided by our adult leaders.
Side note, I’m super excited when a parent joins the troop to add tour our leadership. Back when I first took the title of Scoutmaster, Tony Hetrick was there with his son to help as assistant scoutmaster, Frank Boes, along with his son took the baton, Now I believe our newest scout, Wendel and his dad, Tim will be our next duo to add enthusiasm to N.B.’s troop. Parents you are always welcome to join in on the fun, but we will definitely need you for annual fundraiser activities to help our boys earn their way through scouts, We generate approx. 6000.0 per year in fundraising efforts which require all hands-on deck for these functions.
Nature Merit Badge
Mr. Thompson will continue teaching this on April 28 and May 5
Mother’s Day May 12 – NO MEETING
Take this day to appreciate mom a bit extra for all she does, Evan at my age, My mom is the world to me and realize as an adult all the things she sacrificed to make sure we grew up to good people.
Armed Forces Days
May 17-19 – in Finday, Ohio at the Millstream fairgrounds. Our troop , along with Troop 337 prepares 115 breakfast for the vets and company in the morning. It’s a 5:30am detail but is well received among our military. We are also in charge of trash detail this year and will assign 2 boys per 2 hr block, along with Joe to handle trash all weekend long, This detail will finish around 2:00pm Sunday, at which time we can leave. . We do camp all weekend. Rain or shine
Troop will meet at scout house; Doors unlock at 5:30pm and we depart at 6:00pm. Tent, sleeping back, mess kit, toiletries, pj’s class B (NOT CLASS A Uniform) required on Saturday. they do have showers and a huge military flea market, lots of fun stuff to do throughout the day. Parent’s and scouts may attend and camp.
Grocery list, please email me back with an item or 2 your family can add to our list for feeding the scouts. Bring all items the day we pack trailer and depart. Friday May 17
5 pks hamburger buns x2
5 pks hot dog buns
5 8ct hot dogs
2 lbs cold cut turkey
2 lbs cold cut ham
2 lbs cold cut roast beef
1 head lettuce
3 tomatoes
1 pk 36 ct American cheese
2 onions
6 bags little Debbie asst. doughnuts
4 gal choco milk
5 box mac n cheese
1 gal white milk
1 bottle ketchup
1 bottle mustard
1 squirt bottle mayo
4 bags assorted chips / doritos
2 pks sandwich cookies
2 bags lb sugar
16 pks kool aid
5 lbs chicken for shredd(BOES)
4 cans baked beans large ones.
Summer camp info
We have funds and arrangements for all scout who signed up to attend camp, Any financial discussed with me, I’ll work with as we get closer but thank you everyone for meeting the deadline. Next task, BSA Physicals and informed consent forms. Below are the attachments needed by June 1 : required for all participants and leaders.Dr need to do the physical or have a previous one transferred onto this form. These are required every 12 months for all scouts,
Physical 680-001_ABC.
pdf (scouting.org)
permission Scouts BSA Summer Camp Forms and Links | Camp Frontier | Pioneer Scout Reservation | Erie Shores Council (psrweb.org)
Memorial Day parade
May 27, Meet at the Fire Station in full class A uniform, If we have scouts in 1950’s uniforms, please feel encouraged to wear them. *:30am is line up and 9:00am is step off. We will march to the Old Maplewood cemetery for a presentation and then drive to New Maplewood. The Legion offers a lunch afterword, but we do have to wait at the scout house for a bit while they visit a few other cemeteries. We usually play board games or outside while waiting . All are invited, It’s a potluck so parents can bring a dish if so desired.
The meeting on May 26 will be devoted to learning to march proper for the parade. In spite of all our band kids, We tend to struggle with this.
Smeak peek ahead in June
Wednesday, June 12 – Monsoon Lagoon
I have 20 tickets purchased for the event. So far,: Jesse , Levi , Noah , Domonic , Rhys , Shawn , Brian have committed to tickets, If your interest in going, Let me know ASAP, if We go over 20, I’ll go in and buy more but right now, Price is $32.00 person. and goes up as the summer gets closer . This is a popular annual event all the scout love .
Summer Camp June 16-22 at PSR
Summer Camp July 17-13 at BERRY
Quote from Lord Baden Powell
“A week of camp life is worth six months of theoretical teaching in the meeting room.”
Learning by doing is a hallmark of the Scouting program. Troop meetings offer information and knowledge used on outdoor adventures. A leader may describe and demonstrate a Scouting skill at a meeting, but the way Scouts truly learn outdoor skills is to do it themselves. Camp provides a week of living the Scouting program!