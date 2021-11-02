Troop 315 November 2021 Newsletter

Troop 315 November Newsletter

November is merit badge month within our troop. Mr. Bateson will be teaching 5 merit badges, 3 of which are Eagle required. Don’t miss any of the meetings . As for the other scouts who have these badges, You will have a project that goes towards community service ours. This Sunday, we have to remove flags from the cemeteries. Right after opening, we will go to both Old and New Maplewood to gather flags from graves.

Meat sticks orders are coming in. We have a good supply right now and will be ordering more for our next turn in date. November 20th, at our Henry Ford trip day. They will be ready at the bowling party on the 28th. If we missed some. We can get them to you ASAP. I’m forwarding all orders to Boden and Joseph’s moms

November 20th

Henry Ford Museum’s Greenfield Village trip. link : Visit Greenfield Village in Dearborn, MI | The Henry Ford . Tickets are $15.00 for scouts/adults. We will need drivers. Pack a sack lunch., I’ll need a headcount of scouts and adults going to this event

Schedule Depart 8:30am from scouthouse -dress for outdoors



Arrive 10:30am Indoor / outdoor activity



Leave 4:30 – 5pm Greenfield



Supper 6:30pm ish —in route home we’ll stop at Pizza B.G. buffet – included with ticket cost

No meeting November 21st

November 28

Bowling Party at Ten Pin Lanes. 2pm to 4pm. We will have your 2nd meat stick orders. Free event however, They do have food to purchase. No meeting that day

Wednesday December 1st.

Santa visit is back on. The NB Public Library will be hosting and the Theater is the location for the event. December 1st, be there at 530 for your elf costume. We will have a pack day to fill goody bags at one of the meetings.







Re charter I am so happy we are a solid troop financially and the fundraisers help keep scouts strong. That being said. Dues are $72.00 per scout now for a year of registration . I think it is expensive however. we also earn quite a bit so the scout earnings should offset the dues annually. Deadline is Dec 30,2021 for 2022 calendar year. I announce this early to get everyone aware of upcoming events scouts can participate to earn this. January 1st 2022. I have reserved Q-Zar in Toledo on January 1st at 5pm for our scout Video Game lock in . Cost is $20.00 for event. Scouts you know what this is 🙂 followed by a pizza party

Committee members