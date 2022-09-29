Troop 315 October ’22 Newsletter
Aaron Boes , Conner Bowling, Casey Mowery, Jordan Coup are all 18 or gonna 18 real soon. Scouting gives all these young men the tools to succeed. We wish them well in their adult life.. . ” ” Prepared for Life” “
Lots of fun things to do this October. Mark all the dates and let me know what you’re planning on. I’ll be finalizing all the fundraisers monies, so we have totals for each scout this month. You all did amazing.
October 2nd
Meat sticks will start. Chris Free has volunteered to head up the fundraiser. We’ll try a different way of selling this year. I’ll still pass out order forms, But we will pre order and have on hand startup flavors to sell and replenish as we deplete them. The first batch will be in stock by October 16th for distribution.
also. Mr Julien will continue Family Life at the meeting this Sunday
October 8th
Soccer Tournament in Vanburen sign up. Need 5 plus a couple adults Aged 13 and up
7 – 3pm – we will transport from scout house at 6:30am
signed up – Joe, Boden,
October 9th
Apple Butter in Grand Rapids sign up… Need 10- 12 scouts plus a few parents 13 and up
7pm – 4pm – we will transport from scout house at 6:15am
Signed up – Joe , Boden , Anthony, Rhys
we may allow a 12-year-old with a parent attending. Parking lot duties required a mature scout since cars are moving about as we guide them. However. all monies earned at these 2 fundraisers go towards the scout 100%
Penta Camp Oct. 14-16
Wood District would like to know if our Troop is planning on attending the Penta Merit Badge weekend Oct. 14-16. Penta would like to get an approximate count of the number of youth that could be attending. PLEASE LET US KNOW as soon as you can. You should have gotten a list of merit badges that were purposed, however if you would like to see other badges let us know and we can try to get them scheduled. If any scouts want to attend just for the day that is Ok. We do not have an exact cost at this time, once the badges are finalized the cost will be determined. Just in case you missed the purposed merit badges here is the list
Art(AM only) Citizenship in the Nation
Cooking Citizenship in the World
Family Life Music
Textiles Coin Collecting
Chemistry Digital Technology
Nuclear Science* Welding
*(if really needed) Fire Prevention(Sat. PM only)
Citizenship in
The Community
October 22 – Scouting for Food –
Meet at scout house at 10am to collect food for our local food bank.
Scream Acres – October 22 Saturday
Group rate $13.00 per scout – includes patch
Time – Leave NB at 6:00pm
Need a headcount – – Have 12 signed up so far
October 29 Halloween Parade
Parade line up starts at 7:00pm at the village park. Wear a costume. We will end and go to the scout house to plan for the Cub Scout scare. Location TBT by Eric Trout. afterword’s. We will meet back at scout house for Cider and Doughnuts
October 30 – Suters Corn Maze
This is not a scary outing. We will meet at the scout house at 2pm Sunday . Cost is $4.00
Pearls of Wisdom
The founder of Scouting Baden Powell once said, “Every boy deserves a trained leader”. As a Scout Leader, you owe it to your youth to be 100% trained. Adult leaders that participate in the BSA training program are well equipped to deliver the best program possible to our Scouts.