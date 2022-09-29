Troop 315 October ’22 Newsletter

Aaron Boes , Conner Bowling, Casey Mowery, Jordan Coup are all 18 or gonna 18 real soon. Scouting gives all these young men the tools to succeed. We wish them well in their adult life.. . ” ” Prepared for Life” “

Lots of fun things to do this October. Mark all the dates and let me know what you’re planning on. I’ll be finalizing all the fundraisers monies, so we have totals for each scout this month. You all did amazing.

October 2nd

Meat sticks will start. Chris Free has volunteered to head up the fundraiser. We’ll try a different way of selling this year. I’ll still pass out order forms, But we will pre order and have on hand startup flavors to sell and replenish as we deplete them. The first batch will be in stock by October 16th for distribution.

also. Mr Julien will continue Family Life at the meeting this Sunday