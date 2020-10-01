Troop 315 October Newsletter

Due to the inability to communicate with district regularly during the COVID era. I’m including some of the district people in our monthly newsletters. They like to be informed on the activity of each troop in the districts.

October will bring alot of activity within the troop. We a new scout, Cayden joining us and He’ll follow the path of our other young scouts. Welcome Cayden. The troop is staying active and the attendance is awesome. Nixon’s camp , last week helped out First year scouts complete requirements in their handbook. cooking, camping, prepping are all parts of Tenderfot rank so check off what you’ve done. As for the rest of the weekend. The scouts really enjoyed the 60 degree temps while swimming…brrr. music provided by Levi Trout and cooking their own meals . Thanks you to all the parents who provided groceries for the weekend

October 4

At our meeting. Tim Brown will need scouts to help at the American Legion with a service project. They need rocks removed from a dug out area by water street where the sign is to be installed. We also will hand out meat stick order forms for the fundraiser and plan a menu for the camp at the end of the month.

October 11 Corn Maze

We will meat on Sunday at 1pm at scouthouse to go to Suters Corn Maze. Group pricing is $4.00 for k-12 and $5.00 for adults. All scouts and families are welcome to attend. When we return. We will have pizza and pop for supper at the scouthouse. around 5pm This will take the place of the meeting that day

October 18 & 25 Normal meeting 6pm

October 30 – Nov 1 Halloween camp

The scouts voted on a scary camp so if this is not for you, Trick or treat has been scheduled in NB Saturday night that weekend also. The Seiler family next to Doc Roberts woods has some fun stuff planned for our scouts. Tent camping and a menu will go out after we find out what scouts what to cook.

November 8 Eagle Ceremony

Jordan Kimmel’s Eagle ceremony will be held at the American Legion in North Baltimore, Time 2:00pm. Full Class A Uniform. so… Class A Shirt, pants or shorts, socks, belt, sash and cap. (if you have it all) Jordan will be selecting his honor and color guard. All are expected to attend. This takes place of the meeting

Looking Ahead

November 15th Meat Stick order turn in – there will be a 2nd turn in day if needed for orders

November 21st Law Merit Badge Saturday – No Meeting Sunday

November 29th Bowling party at 10 Pin Lanes 2pm – 4pm

December 20th Christmas party w gift exchange at scout meeting

December 31 to Jan 1 Game night w Skyzone trip or Root beer Cantina at Theater

There will be a floating weekend for Camp Alaska since the scouts voted to go when there’s snow on the ground in January thru early March.

No Meeting on Dec 27 or Jan 3 for holiday’s

Quote for Lord Baden Powell