Troop 315 October Newsletter

A busy October is in store for us. Fund raisers, outings, parade, meetings, Scouting for food; all this month, plus alot of the calendar you asked for is shaping up. Luckey fest was a success this year, Thank you to all scouts and parents who came to help. I will get numbers and a check for the fundraiser when Troop 337 finalizes the event.

It is so important that we look at all the things our troop accomplishes and continues to thrive , even as our nearby troops seem to get smaller, We continue to stay large and serve North Baltimore well with a solid program . Our parents, leaders, committee and youth make this all possible.

Oct 2 Cap sorting at Trout’s for Cub Scouts

From Eric and Tammy Trout; If you are in need of community service hours for school or for Boy Scouts, we need some help sorting caps. I am DROWNING in caps. Anybody that is willing to help feel free to come help sort. Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at my house at 222 West Walnut Street in the garage along our back alley. Please come and help sort some more caps. All help is welcome.

Oct 3 Meat Stick Fundraiser

Here we go again. We will be passing out forms for the Country Meats Fundraiser. $1 meat sticks and scouts keep .22 cents into their accounts for each stick they sell. Boden and Joe’s mom will be in charge this year of orders and distribution. There will be 3 turn in dates so we can fill all orders throughout October , November and December. bring in full sheets to meetings

order form : Preorder-form.pdf

Soccer Tournament Parking Duty OCT 9

On October 9, Saturday at 730 am to 4pm. We have volunteered to park cars for Van Buren Soccer Tournament on S. R. 613. Tammy Trout will be in charge of the event and needs 3-4 scouts and and a couple parents to help direct cars, & trash detail during the event. 13 and under require a parent. All money we make goes directly to the each scout account. These 2 fundraiser help the scout earn enough to recharter. We will offer transportation from scout house at 7am

Apple butter Fest OCT 10– No Meeting

October 10, We leave N.B. scout house at 6.20am in the morning for parking lot duty in Grand Rapids Ohio. again , all money for this fundraiser goes directly to each scout account. I have the following families Cole Cary , Aaron Boes , Skyler Livingston , Rhys Williams , Billy Trout , Joe White , & Boden Lanham & Shawn. We will have transportation that morning to and from scout house

Committee meeting Oct 13

Long overdue.. We will meet at 7pm, Wednesday at the scout house for Troop program details, finance, advancement, fundraising , etc. If interested on inner workings of our committee or would like to join, Feel free to show up that evening. Currently, the members are

Charter Rep Dennis Miller



Unit Commissioner John Bailey

Mike Julien Committee Chair



Frank Boes Parent coordinator



Tiffany Bowling Treasurer



Larry Bateson Eagle Coach



Tammy Trout- committee member



Joe White, Tim Brown, William Trout – Assistant Scout leaders



Shawn Benjamin Scoutmaster

There are openings for Fundraiser coordinator, communications, records, scout book data entry

if interested

Corn Maze October 17 – No Meeting

Sunday Oct 17 at 2pm. We will go to Suter’s Corn Maze in Ottowa. Cost $4.50 youth/ $6.00 adult

Scouting for Food October 23

Saturday , Meet at scout house at 10:00 am, We will need 2 trucks, scouts will load food from N.B. residential areas to deliver to Bridge Church Food Pantry. We will need to count for recording when delivered .

Halloween Parade October 30

Line up will be at the park and we walk to the firehouse. Wear a costume. Depending on if fire station is having doughnuts and cider. We will plan for a scare at the park for the Cub hay ride and refreshments at the scout house after words. Line up will begin at approximately 6:00 PM . I’ll work with Cubs to finalize the care part

Eagle Merit badges in November

Mr. Bateson will be teaching 5 merit badges. Citizenship in Community, Citizenship in Nation Citizenship in World, American Heritage, & American Culture. These are Eagle required so please make it a point to not miss any of these meetings to earn the merit badge.

Re charter

I am so happy we are a solid troop financially and the fundraisers help keep scouts strong. That being said. Dues are $72.00 per scout now for a year of registration . I think it is expensive however. we also earn quite a bit so the scout earnings should offset the dues annually. Deadline is Dec 30,2021 for 2022 calendar year. I announce this early to get everyone aware of upcoming events scouts can participate to earn this.

Looking Ahead. I have reserved Q-Zar in Toledo on January 1st at 5pm for our scout Video Game lock in . Cost is $20.00 for event. Scouts you know what this is 🙂 followed by a pizza party

Quote from Lord Baden Powell