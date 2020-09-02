Troop 315 September Newsletter

Jordan Kimmel (left) ranked up to the highest rank of Eagle scout Wednesday, October 26,2020 at 7:30pm. His Board of review was held in North Baltimore via virtual meeting with advancement chair Kathy Bomer and assistant Jennifer Codding. Committee member Larry Bateson and Frank Boes also sat on the board. Jordan plans on enlisting in the military upon graduation and recently participated in the Sea Base trip our troop did in July. Congratulations to a great scout . Side note. Jordan also helps with the younger scouts. especially Skyler L. whom keeps Jordan busy at every camp. We're gonna miss him when he leaves. As his family plans for his Court of Honor, We will let everyone know when and where.

Alex T. John M. and Aaron B. are also working on Eagle projects and are at different stages .

The Patrol Leaders Committee had their first meeting Sunday laying out a calendar of events the troop would like to do . Ideas were submitted from all 3 patrols from camps to outings that are all able to be done with safety in mind within a COVID world. Fishing, hikes, camps and day trips as well as White water rafting were all discussed. Note — These outings are in the works so some items may change

September camp.at Nixon’s Pond

September 28 – 30, The troop asked if they could go to Nixon’s Pond for a weekend camp. I have made the call to Mr. Nixon for permission and will let everyone know asap. This camp will be Troop 315 only and a grocery list will be going out after next weeks meeting to plan. Looking at the school calendar, There is a cross country meet Sat morning but scouts may arrive after that if they still wish to camp with us.

Suters Corn Maze

Sunday, October 11. The troop will go on a day trip to Suters Corn Maze in Ottowa Ohio. Group pricing has youth at $4.50 and Adults at $5.00. This will take place of meeting that day. We would leave the scout house at 1pm.

Link to the Maze website – https://www.suterproduce.com/cornmaze/cornmaze.php

Scouting for food. Although the council may not hold the food drive, talks with Pack 372 may lead to a local effort to help the needy. We will let you know of dates and times.

Also. We will be selling Country Meats meat sticks again and will start the fundraiser 2nd week of October, This is the only fundraiser we will have this year until hopefully 2021 summer

Haunted Doc Roberts Woods Camp

October 30 – Nov 1, The Seiler family, next to the woods, had the idea of a spooky campout , The scouts thought this would be a fun camp and will have more details as we build on this idea.

Law Merit Badge

Judge Reger would like to hold a Law Merit badge day on November 21 in Bowling Green at the Courthouse. Mr. Bateson and Judge Reger will provide more info on this as it develops. The idea is a day trip with lunch provided and a Merit Badge earned at the end

Video Game Night

If parents are ok with this idea. We’d like to hold our lock in on Thursday, December 31, New Years Eve. This would allow us to either do an outing at Sky Zone, or 2nd option have a party at the theater . similar to summer camps Root Beer Cantina. The troop will divide into 3 patrols , 1 in each cabin to keep groups small.

More events in the works for 2021 including White Water Rafting at Ohiopyle in August