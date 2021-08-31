Troop 315 September newsletter

The troop PLC Patrol Leaders Committee has come up with a calendar for this year , as listed below, One thing to stand out is a overwhelming request, is to go white water rafting again in 2022, So.. That’s what we’re doing. Judging from Isaiah’s look of excitement, They all had a good time.

September 24 Homecoming Parade

Yes on the same day as Luckey fest.. So.. Anyone not scheduled for Friday and not in Band and not in Football, Line up at Powell in Class A uniform 5:30pm.

Luckey fest September 24-26

Similar to Good Ole Summertime. We work in shifts, however they are a bit longer with plenty of time to step out and see the festival. Please sign up your family for any of the shifts below. We could use 3 – 4 families per shift

Friday

5:00pm to close 9:30pm ish

Saturday

7am to 2:30pm & 2:00pm to 9:30pm

Sunday

7am to 2:30pm & 11:00pm to 5:00pm

Note we overlap on Sunday to get all of it cleaned up Scout accounts updated as of August 29. The scouts have been busy Daniel 136.00 : Aaron 258.00 : Isaiah 211.00 : Noah V. 201.00 : Levi V. 165.00 : Jordan 67.50 Kyle G. 203.00 : Rhys 20.50 : Kayden 99.00 : Jayden 97.50 : Skyler 245.00 : Zack L. 97.50 Boden 251.50 : Joe 209.00 : Jesse 222.40 : Cole 245.00 : Josh F. 91.50 all others at 0 so lets get em busy. October 3 Meat Stick fundraiser Boden and Joe’s parents are handling this years meat stick fundraiser. We will hand out forms at the meeting that day. Apple Butter fest October 10 This will require adult help and all scouts under 13 will need a parent to be able to volunteer. We will leave the scouthouse at 6:30am and have to be at the parking lots by 7:00am. til 4pm. Scouts earn 100% of fundraiser on this one and required to collect parking fees and park cars during the festival. We have 2 lots and need minimum 6 parents to participate. 3 at each lot with scouts.

Soccer tournament October 10

I’m waiting on confirmation in this and Tammy Trout said she would handle this one . again waiting on their planning committee .

October 13 Troop Committee meeting

7:00pm at scout house, All committee are invited to meet and discuss troop agenda. We will outline all topics in October from finance, calendar, fundraising, and other topics. If interested in joining our committee, Please attend or let me know .

Calendar of events for upcoming program year

