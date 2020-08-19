NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
Dec. 2019 new logo
Ol’ Jenny
Site Manager PT
January Start with us
May 2019
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Logo

Troopers seize $51,175 worth of heroin Hancock County

 

 On August 14, at 6:13 p.m., troopers stopped a 2020 Nissan Altima with Louisiana registration for a following too close violation on Interstate 75. While interacting with the occupants, troopers detected an odor of raw marijuana. Troopers asked the passenger about the marijuana and he handed over a bag of marijuana. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Jonathan Arceneaux, 27, Houston, and passenger, RaShawn Jones, 27, Detroit, were incarcerated in the Hancock County Justice Center and charged with possession of heroin, a first-degree felony.

If convicted, each could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Route Driver PT NB
March 2020
February 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
BVH March 2020
Logo Panel April 2017
NBLS Website