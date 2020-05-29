NBX WaterShedsun
Troopers seize $60,212 worth of Drugs

 

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man after a traffic stop in Wood County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized a pound of marijuana, 136 grams of heroin, 60 grams of methamphetamine and 300 suspected fentanyl pills worth approximately $60,212.

On May 19, at 1 p.m., troopers stopped a rented 2019 Chrysler Town and Country with Florida registration for a following too close violation on Interstate 75. Criminal indicators were observed and a consent search of the vehicle was asked for and granted. The search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Cecil Wilson, 50, Highland Park, Mich., was incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession and trafficking in heroin, both first-degree felonies; and possession and trafficking in methamphetamine, both second-degree felonies.

 

If convicted, he could face up to 38 years in prison and up to a $70,000 fine.

