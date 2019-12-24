Troopers urge sober driving for Christmas

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to drive sober this holiday season. Troopers will focus on removing impaired drivers from our roadways in an effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes.

In 2018, there were 10 fatal crashes which killed 11 people during the five-day holiday period. Of the 10 fatalities in which safety belts were available, seven were unbelted. Additionally, five crashes and six fatalities were OVI related.

“Incidents of impaired driving increase during the holiday season as people visit family and friends,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Please don’t risk your life or the lives of others by getting behind the wheel while impaired.”

During last year’s reporting period, the Patrol made 405 arrests for OVI. Last year’s reporting period ran from Friday, December 21 through Tuesday, December 25. This year’s reporting period is December 24 and 25.

“We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to promoting safety on Ohio’s roadways,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “You can save lives and make our roads safer when you designate a sober driver.”

The Patrol reminds drivers to plan ahead, designate a sober driver or make other arrangements. Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol by calling #677.