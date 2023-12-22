North Baltimore, Ohio

December 22, 2023 10:23 am

Troopers Urge Sober Driving this Christmas

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to drive sober this Christmas. In an effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes, troopers will focus on removing impaired drivers from our roadways from Friday, December 22 through Monday, December 25.

During the 2022 four-day Christmas holiday reporting period, six fatal crashes killed 12 people. Of the 12 fatalities in which safety belts were available, five were unbelted. Additionally, three of the fatal crashes involved alcohol and/or drugs, killing six people.

“It’s as simple as wearing a seat belt and not driving impaired or distracted,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Please don’t risk your life or the lives of others by getting behind the wheel while impaired.”

The Patrol reminds motorists to plan ahead, designate a sober driver or make other arrangements so everyone can arrive safely at their destination.

“We are reminding everyone to be safe around the holidays and always,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “We need the commitment of the motoring public to make good choices, to make this a safe holiday season by designating a sober driver.”

Troopers also made 58 impaired-driving arrests during last year’s Christmas holiday reporting period.

Crash information is available on the Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety (OSTATS) crash dashboard here.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.

 

