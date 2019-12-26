Site Manager PT
Troutners Presented Lions Club Award

The North Baltimore Lions Club would like to announce that Fran and Doug Troutner  received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, for  their continued and tireless giving  to the Community and to the Lions Club. 

They quietly help others in so many ways, from food collections to making accommodations for those in need. 
 
Dennis Miller, Doug Troutner, Fran Troutner
 
The Melvin Jones Award is given to those who work to improve humanity and to the legacy of our founder, Melvin Jones.
 
  

