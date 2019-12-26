Troutners Presented Lions Club Award

The North Baltimore Lions Club would like to announce that Fran and Doug Troutner received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, for their continued and tireless giving to the Community and to the Lions Club.
They quietly help others in so many ways, from food collections to making accommodations for those in need.
The Melvin Jones Award is given to those who work to improve humanity and to the legacy of our founder, Melvin Jones.