Truck Stop Ministries Hosting Dinner Concert May 18 at North Baltimore IHOP

NORTH BALTIMORE, OH – Truck Stop Ministries, Inc. invites the community to a special evening of food, fellowship, and faith on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at the IHOP Restaurant inside the Petro Truck Stop, located at 12900 Deshler Road, North Baltimore (I-75 & SR 18).

This free Dinner Concert will feature uplifting music by Ed Caldwell and John & Debi Levier.

  • Dinner begins at 5:00 PM
  • Concert starts at 6:00 PM

Everyone is welcome to attend — whether you’re a local resident, traveler, or part of the trucking community.

For more information, contact:

  • Chaplain Jon Reynolds: 419-704-0242
  • TGMA: 419-934-5456 or 567-230-9899

Truck Stop Ministries is known for offering spiritual support and services at truck stops around the country, and this event provides a great opportunity for locals to connect, enjoy a meal, and be encouraged.

