We would love to have you join us! Register today to decorate your trunk at our Trunk or Treat!

Trunks will be decorated around the Briar Hill parking lot passing out free candy!

If your family hasn’t had dinner, you can stop by the Briar Hill booth for hot dogs, chips and drinks!

Proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Cash or Card Accepted

To register a trunk, contact Stephanie! 419-257-2421