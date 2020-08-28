Trustee Named to Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Board of Trustees today accepted the appointment of Mr. Charles Latta. Mr. Latta, known as Chuck, was recently appointed to The District’s Board of Trustees by the 17 municipalities within The District. He fills the position left vacant by Leonard Michaels.

Mr. Latta most recently served as the mayor of the Village of McComb, in Hancock County. The Village joined The District in 2016. Prior to his public service, he worked for over 35 years as a health care executive, managing clinical and administrative areas for senior living centers throughout the Midwest. Chuck currently resides in the Village of McComb. Latta will serve a three-year term.

“I feel my leadership experience in the public and private sector, as well as my service on various boards, make me an excellent asset to The District’s Board of Trustees,” said Latta.

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s board members are appointed three each by the townships, municipalities, Wood County Commissioners, and one board member appointed by the Henry County Commissioners. We serve over 20,000 water and sewer customers in Wood, Hancock Henry & Sandusky counties. With $240 million in assets, The District maintains over 440 miles of water distribution pipe, 8 water towers, and over 3,800 fire hydrants. Sewer maintenance includes over 355 miles of collection pipe, 12 wastewater treatment facilities, and over 5,000 manholes.