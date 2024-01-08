Tuesday, 01/09/24: It’s “Meeting Night” in NB

For Tuesday, January 09, 2024 North Baltimore, OH

5:30pm — North Baltimore Village Council will hold it’s monthly “Committee of the Whole” meeting

Discussion held by council members of new and old ideas, projects, works in progress, etc. No official business voted on at this meeting. No public participation. Held at Council Chambers

5:30pm — North Baltimore Board of Education will hold it’s Organizational Meeting for 2024. Installation of recently elected Board members and election of Board President and Vice President. Appointment to Board Committees – Athletic/Recreation, Policy, Financial, Facilities. Establishment of monthly Board Meeting dates and times.

Approx. 6:00pm (Immediately following the Organizational Meeting) -Regular January Board of Education meeting. Held at 2012 Tiger Drive, NBMS/HS building

5:30pm-2nd and 4th Tuesday – Henry Township Meeting Location: Township Building, 14690 Quarry Road, North Baltimore, OH 45872. Email: [email protected].