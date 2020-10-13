Tuesday: Village Council “Committee of the Whole” Meeting

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening.
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted, enter access code: 146 293 6227
When prompted, enter password: 54321
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING
Tuesday October 13, 2020
(Meeting start time is immediately following the 6:15 PM Special Council meeting)
VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM
AGENDA
Call to order Economic and Community Development. Leisa Zeigler – Chair
Item A – Economic development continuing services
proposal from Todd Dickerson for Calendar Year 2021
- Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Aaron Patterson – Chair
- Call to order Public Works Committee. Bill Cook – Chair
- Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Tim Engard – Chair
- Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mike Julien – Chair
- Call to order Public Safety Committee. Mike Soltis – Chair
- Tree Commission
Adjourn