Tuesday: Village Council “Committee of the Whole” Meeting

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening.

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted, enter access code: 146 293 6227

When prompted, enter password: 54321

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING

Tuesday October 13, 2020

(Meeting start time is immediately following the 6:15 PM Special Council meeting)

VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM

AGENDA



Call to order Economic and Community Development. Leisa Zeigler – Chair

Item A – Economic development continuing services

proposal from Todd Dickerson for Calendar Year 2021

Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Aaron Patterson – Chair

Call to order Public Works Committee. Bill Cook – Chair

Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Tim Engard – Chair

Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mike Julien – Chair

Call to order Public Safety Committee. Mike Soltis – Chair

Tree Commission

Adjourn