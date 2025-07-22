North Baltimore, Ohio

July 22, 2025

Musings from Mulligan the TurfMutt

Happy summer, friends! It’s Mulligan the TurfMutt, taking a break from the dog days to dig into this issue of Mutt Mail. Get ready for essential tips to keep your furry pals safe and happy. We’ll also show you how TurfMutt helps kids keep learning (and having fun!) all summer long. Plus, you’ll meet one of the amazing pups adopted at our very first Mutt Madness event. Don’t miss out – scroll down to fetch all the details! 

TurfMutt’s Pet Safety Tips for Summer

As temperatures rise and summer adventures call, the TurfMutt Foundation encourages pet parents to keep safety in mind. Ensure happy tails all summer long with TurfMutt’s critical tips here.  
 
TurfMutt Lessons Kids Can Still Learn This Summer

As summer hits its stride, the TurfMutt Foundation reminds families that local parks, backyards and other community green spaces offer an ideal outdoor classroom for hands-on learning. Learn more about the TurfMutt lesson plans that keep kids learning this summer here
 
What’s Your Park Personality Type?

Summer is an ideal time to explore the green space around you. People use and benefit from parks in all sorts of ways. Which personality fits you? Learn more here
 

TurfMutt Trivia

Want to be happier and more satisfied? Perhaps you should consider adding a furry friend to your family. Find out what UK researchers discovered about the impact of having a pet like Mulligan the TurfMutt in your life here.

July’s Mutt of the Month: Lilah

Lilah is TurfMutt’s July Mutt of the Month. She was one of the pups adopted at the first-ever Mutt Madness event back in 2018! Meet this adorable girl and find out why she’s earned a unique nickname here.  
                                                   

Upcoming Pet Howl-idays

  • August 1: DOGust Universal Birthday for Shelter Dogs
  • August 5: Work Like a Dog Day
  • August 16: Clear the Shelters Day
  • August 26: National Dog Day
  • August 28: Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day  

Did You Hear?
 
 
Did you enjoy reading Mutt Mail?
