Turn to Tradition for Tex Mex Taste

(Family Features) The next time your loved ones crave a comforting dish that’s warming from the inside-out, turn to an all-time classic with a touch of southern flair.

Take inspiration for this Tex-Mex Beef Lasagna from season 3 of “BBQuest: Beyond the Pit,” a video series that dives into the long-held traditions, new flavors and everyday inspiration that make Texas barbecue legendary. Developed from the show by BBQuest co-host and “Hardcore Carnivore” cookbook author Jess Pryles, this tasty take on comfort food can be the perfect solution for a family meal with plenty of leftovers.

After dinner, settle in together and learn pitmaster techniques from the experts as the series follows four themes that capture the essence of Texas barbecue: legacy and tradition; creativity and innovation; Texas trailblazers; and family and community.

“Since launching BBQuest four years ago, it’s truly remarkable to see how much has changed and yet stayed the same when it comes to Texas barbecue, and that’s exactly what you see in season 3,” said Rachel Chou, Texas Beef Council’s director of consumer marketing. “There has been so much exciting innovation around cooking methods and international flavors while there’s still a huge dedication to long-held recipes and smoking techniques.”

Tex-Mex Beef Lasagna

Recipe courtesy of Jess Pryles on behalf of Beef Loving Texans

Total time: 60 minutes

Servings: 10

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 pounds ground beef

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoons chipotle powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

15 ounces canned corn, drained

15 ounces canned seasoned black beans, drained

10 ounces canned diced tomatoes with green chiles, drained

15 ounces canned red enchilada sauce

1 cup Mexican crema or sour cream

nonstick cooking spray

12 corn tortillas

8 ounces shredded Mexican blend cheese

cilantro (optional)

green onions, thinly sliced (optional)

Preheat oven to 375 F. In large pan or skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat then add onion. Cook until softened, 4-5 minutes, stirring regularly. Add ground beef and cook, stirring regularly, until beef has browned. Add kosher salt, garlic powder, cumin, chipotle powder and onion powder; stir well. Add corn, black beans and diced tomatoes. Turn heat to medium and simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat. In bowl, combine enchilada sauce and crema; mix well. Spray casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Pour about 1/4 cup enchilada sauce mixture on bottom to prevent tortillas from sticking. Layer 2-4 tortillas across bottom then top with layer of ground beef mixture. Use ladle to spoon some enchilada sauce mixture on top, distributing evenly. Top with another layer of tortillas then repeat layers until casserole is full, 3-4 layers. Top with shredded cheese. Loosely cover dish with foil in tent shape to help prevent cheese from sticking then bake 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake 10-15 minutes until cheese is bubbly and golden brown. Cool 5 minutes before serving. Top with cilantro and green onions, if desired.



