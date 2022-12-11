Two District Operators Recognized

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announced last Tuesday the recognition of two of our employees from the Northwestern Chapter of the Ohio Water Environment Association (NWOWEA). These awards showcase how the work of Mark Davis and Stace Dibling protects the environment and health of the Northwest Ohio communities they serve.

According to District President Jerry Greiner, “It is so important that the communities we serve are aware of the hard work our team does to improve water quality. Mark and Stace are dedicated to the people they serve and the important work that they do every day is acknowledged regionally.”

District Senior Project Manager Mark Davis received the Moe Swaisgood Award, which is presented to a collection system operator for excellence in the field of wastewater collection system operation. Mark oversees projects related to Sanitary Sewer Collection, facilitates the Inflow and Infiltration program, and manages the sanitary sewer camera truck inspection staff. His work has touched all of The District’s 365-mile sewer system. Most recently he has been essential in improving water quality by reducing stormwater inflow in the communities of Millbury, Rossford, McComb, and Northwood.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Stace Dibling was recognized with the Max Phillips Award. This award is presented to an operator for excellence in the field of wastewater treatment plant operation. Stace has worked in numerous roles during his twenty-five-year career at The District. Stace approaches his job with professionalism. Most recently, Stace became the lead operator of the McComb Wastewater Treatment plant and ensures his treatment process leads to high-quality, clean water is returned to local streams.

The District serves over 20,000 water and sewer customers in Wood, Hancock Henry & Sandusky counties. With $240 million in assets, The District maintains over 440 miles of water distribution pipe, 8 water towers, and over 3,800 fire hydrants. Sewer maintenance includes over 355 miles of collection pipe, 12 wastewater treatment facilities, and over 5,000 manholes.