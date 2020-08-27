Two Helpful New Tools on Auditors Website

Wood County Auditor Matthew Oestreich is pleased to highlight two new tools available on the Wood County real estate website: a tax estimator and a levy estimator. The link to the new website is located at https://auditor.co.wood.oh.us/

Wood County residents can use the tax estimator button to calculate potential property taxes. After the taxing district, parcel type, and property value are entered, the calculator provides an estimate based on current year tax rates. This is a helpful tool to anyone curious to the tax implication prior to building or improving property.

Regarding the levy estimator, Auditor Oestreich states, “It allows Wood County residents to see the impact of upcoming ballot issues specific to their property.” Once all ballot issues are certified by the Board of Elections, the levies are uploaded to Auditor Oestreich’s website. By searching for their specific parcel and then clicking on the levy estimator button, property owners can see specific information for all levies that they will be asked to vote on in the upcoming election. Listed for each levy is the current tax amount, new tax amount if passed, and the difference based on the current year tax value.

Believing that an informed voter is the best voter, Auditor Oestreich encourages property owners to utilize the levy estimator prior to voting. There are 31 individual levies on the November 3, 2020 ballot. For information on polling locations, please visit the Board of Elections website at https://www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE/.