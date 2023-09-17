Two Informational Sessions of an Important Topic Hosted in Wood County This Week

Wood County, Ohio – The Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services
Board (WCADAMHS), The Cocoon, Children’s Resource Center (CRC), and Wood County
Educational Services Center (ESC) are partnering to host two informational sessions titled “Erin’s
Law: Protecting Wood County Youth from Sexual Abuse” on September 20, 2023 at the ESC, 1867
Research Dr. Bowling Green, OH 43402.
From 1-3 p.m. School and Mental Health Personnel are welcome with a school implementation
discussion to follow. From 5-7 p.m. community members are welcome with the first 50
attendees receiving a free copy of Merryn’s book. Refreshments will be provided for both
sessions. Preregistration is encouraged, but not required.
Erin Merryn is an author, activist, speaker, and the driving force behind Erin’s Law. Erin’s Law
requires that all public schools in each state implement a prevention-oriented child sexual
abuse program which teaches students in grades preK – 12th grade, age-appropriate
techniques to recognize child sexual abuse and tell a trusted adult, school personnel all about
child sexual abuse, and parents & guardians the warning signs of child sexual abuse, plus
needed assistance, referral or resource information to support sexually abused children and
their families.
Learn more at erinslaw.org.