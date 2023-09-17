Two Informational Sessions of an Important Topic Hosted in Wood County This Week

Wood County, Ohio – The Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services

Board (WCADAMHS), The Cocoon, Children’s Resource Center (CRC), and Wood County

Educational Services Center (ESC) are partnering to host two informational sessions titled “Erin’s

Law: Protecting Wood County Youth from Sexual Abuse” on September 20, 2023 at the ESC, 1867

Research Dr. Bowling Green, OH 43402.







From 1-3 p.m. School and Mental Health Personnel are welcome with a school implementation

discussion to follow. From 5-7 p.m. community members are welcome with the first 50

attendees receiving a free copy of Merryn’s book. Refreshments will be provided for both

sessions. Preregistration is encouraged, but not required.



Erin Merryn is an author, activist, speaker, and the driving force behind Erin’s Law. Erin’s Law

requires that all public schools in each state implement a prevention-oriented child sexual

abuse program which teaches students in grades preK – 12th grade, age-appropriate

techniques to recognize child sexual abuse and tell a trusted adult, school personnel all about

child sexual abuse, and parents & guardians the warning signs of child sexual abuse, plus

needed assistance, referral or resource information to support sexually abused children and

their families.



Learn more at erinslaw.org.