Two NBHS Bowlers Competed at District Tournaments

by Suzanne Bucher

North Baltimore bowler, Braiden Solly, competed in the Div II Districts bowling tournament at Interstate Lanes on February 23, 2024. Braiden finished 42nd out of 100 bowlers and did not advance to State. He bowled a 554 series.

For complete results:

https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/DAB/NorthWest/2024-files/winter%202024/bowling/results/NW-BD2-District-InterstateLanes-ResultsAll%20Bowlers.pdf

***************************************************************************************************************

North Baltimore lady bowler, Kenadi Lennard, competed in the Div II Districts bowling tournament at Interstate Lanes on February 22, 2024. Kenadi finished 38th out of 105 bowlers, and did not advance to State. She bowled a 473 series.

For complete results:

https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/DAB/NorthWest/2024-files/winter%202024/bowling/results/NW-GD2-District-InterstateLanes-ResultsAllBowlers.pdf