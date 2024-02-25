North Baltimore, Ohio

February 26, 2024 12:21 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Size Update
Resize
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Ol’ Jenny
Fiber Locator
Sept. 2023
Logo
OB You’re Expecting
Temporary
Sept. 2023
June 2023 Left Rail

Two NBHS Bowlers Competed at District Tournaments

by Suzanne Bucher

North Baltimore bowler, Braiden Solly, competed in the Div II Districts bowling tournament at Interstate Lanes on February 23, 2024. Braiden finished 42nd out of 100 bowlers and did not advance to State. He bowled a 554 series.

 

For complete results:

https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/DAB/NorthWest/2024-files/winter%202024/bowling/results/NW-BD2-District-InterstateLanes-ResultsAll%20Bowlers.pdf

***************************************************************************************************************

 

North Baltimore lady bowler, Kenadi Lennard, competed in the Div II Districts bowling tournament at Interstate Lanes on February 22, 2024. Kenadi finished 38th out of 105 bowlers, and did not advance to State. She bowled a 473 series.

 

For complete results:

https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/DAB/NorthWest/2024-files/winter%202024/bowling/results/NW-GD2-District-InterstateLanes-ResultsAllBowlers.pdf

Congratulations to Kenadi and Braiden on great seasons!

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website